Little Raoul’s body not buried even after almost 2 months (Ghent)

How did little Raoul (9), who was found at the Hautedock in Ghent about two months ago, die? It seems that the court is yet to answer this question. This could also be a reason why the body of the boy has not been recovered yet.

Raoul’s case came to a head in mid-April when it was revealed that the boy had been abused by his own mother and stepfather, died and then was put in cold storage at Hautdoc. Both were brought before the investigating judge and have been in jail ever since.

The court conducted the post-mortem of the dead body to ascertain the exact cause of death. The statements of both the suspects are not identical, they accuse each other. What is certain is that the boy was beaten with a belt and doused with cold and hot water. But how did the boy die? And how come the body hasn’t been released yet?

“It is true that it takes a lot of time,” says legal practitioner Werner Jacobs. “But it still happens. I think it can only mean one thing: the cause of death is still unclear. Since the body has been in the water for more than two months, signs of decomposition inevitably appear. This complicates an autopsy. During the suspects’ statements, the boy was fatally struck on the head with a thermos, among other things. Jacobs: “Such serious injuries such as a skull fracture can then be diagnosed relatively quickly.” Must be able to. It seems that the cause of death is not so clear.”

An additional difficulty, according to Jacobs, is that the family wants to bury the boy in his home country of Romania. “So once a body is discarded, it is ‘lost’. Then one has to rely on the goodwill of the Romanian authorities. If the autopsy does not bring clarity, it is not uncommon to have a second autopsy in the hope that New insights will emerge.

The public prosecutor for East Flanders did not want to comment further on the matter.

