Little Women: see synopsis, cast and trailer for the period film | Films

lovely women is a period film released in 2019, which arrived in the Netflix catalog last Saturday (25). Currently, the film, based on the book Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, occupies the Top 5 in the category of films on the platform. The production features heavy names in the cast, such as Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird: A Time to Fly), Emma Watson (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone), Florence Pugh (The Miracle) and Timothée Chalamet (Dune), in addition to winning the Oscar 2020 for Best Costume Design.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the same filmmaker of Lady Bird: A Time to Fly, the plot follows the story of four sisters with completely different personalities, who mature as the United States goes through the Civil War. Check below for more information about the plot, cast, repercussions and trailer.

2 of 3 In Little Women, four sisters face the obstacles of adulthood in the first post-Civil War years in the United States — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb In Little Women, four sisters face the obstacles of adulthood in the first post-Civil War years in the United States — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

Little Women Plot

Sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh) have very different personalities, but they share a common love for each other. A few years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes a living as a writer. Amy, on the other hand, studies painting in Paris and has a chance meeting with Theodore, a childhood crush who proposed to Jo, but was rejected. The older sister, Meg, is married to a professor, while the shy sister, Beth, develops a serious illness that brings the family back together.

Cast and technical team

Actresses Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects), Emma Watson and Florence Pugh play the March sisters in this production. Meryl Streep gives life to the protagonists’ aunt, who despite her acid humor always has valuable advice for her nieces. Timothée Chalamet plays Theodore Laurence, or simply Laurie, a young man in love with Jo since childhood. Actors Bob Odenkirk (Batter Call Saul), Laura Dern (Jurassic Park) and Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari) are also part of the film’s cast.

3 of 3 Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet play Jo and Laurie in Little Women — Photo: Playback/IMDb Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet play Jo and Laurie in Little Women — Photo: Playback/IMDb

The feature was based on the novel Little Women, written by the American Louisa May Alcott in 1868. Greta Gerwig, director of the long-awaited film Barbie, was responsible for the script and direction of the adaptation. The Oscar for Best Costume won in 2020 went to the experienced costume designer of period productions, Jacqueline Durran (Anna Karenina).

Repercussion between the critics and the public

Adorables Women is considered a critical success, having achieved high marks on specialized platforms. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, the film has 95% approval from critics and 92% from the audience. On Metacritic, the production received an average of 91 from experts and a 7.5 from users of the site. On IMDb, her rating is 7.8.

For OA Scott of The New York Times, director and screenwriter Greta Gerwing has created a story wholly faithful to its 19th-century origins and, at the same time, wholly modern. “(…) The sisters live mostly to charm (and sometimes to torment) each other. The spectacle of their natural, affectionate and clamorous intimacy is a joy to behold, something we occasionally glimpse through the amused eyes of suitors potential, affectionate neighbors and a prodigiously critical aunt (…)”, he wrote.

Little Women official trailer

With information from IMDb, Metacritic, Rotten Tomatoes It is The New York Times.

