Little Women – The Autistic World

Little Women, the 2019 version, is available to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV subscribers. By the way, the film is directed by Greta Gerwig, who is the name behind the expected Barbie live-action movie. But, while the new work does not arrive, it is worth checking out this sublime production with the seal of one of the few women nominated for the Oscar for Best Director.

After all, Adorables Women came after Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar and makes us analyze the customs of the period in which it takes place. In other words, the American Civil War of the 1860s. Thus, through strong and dense characters and a first-class cast, the film invites us to the social perception of the female role in an era marked by machismo. Including a debate that remains current.

Feminine sensitivity is the asset of Little Women

Incidentally, director Greta Gerwig’s sensitivity seems suited to bring to the screen, with current vigor, the plot of “Little Women”, a book by Louisa May Acott (1832-1888). This work was published in 1868 as a romanticized version of the author’s childhood and youth with her sisters. And, although it even won sequels for purely marketing reasons, it was hated by Louisa herself. It’s just that, victim of editorial pressures, she abandoned the suspense and gothic tales she used to write to launch something more commercial. But the good news is that, in this sensitive and unique work, Greta Gerwig proves to be the perfect director to revitalize and update the source material.

In this way, we follow the maturation of the sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh) at the turn of adolescence into adulthood while the United States goes through the Civil War. This quartet presents completely different personalities. However, they all face the challenges of growing up united by the love they have for each other.

Barbie’s director is one of the few women nominated for an Oscar

In this film, by exchanging the chronology of the book for a non-linear timeline, Greta Gerwig gives the work a pleasant and thought-provoking pace. And more: she knows how to dialogue an impeccable work of photography, art direction and costumes, so that part of the audience wants to stop the screen in some moments of the projection. This interruption occurs due to the beauty of the images, but this never proves to be an empty aesthetic exploration. That is, every color, every camera movement, every use of the soundtrack is in its proper place and contributes to the intelligent advancement of the narrative.

And if the iconic Meryl Streep steals every scene she appears in by bringing humor and lightness to the production, here she gains a “rival” to match. This is Saiorse Ronan, also “Lady Bird”, in addition to “Brooklyn” and “Desire & Atonement”. Thus, the young actress lives the alter ego of the author of the book. In other words, she makes up a strong, determined woman who will have a perfect future in terms of social and financial life if she chooses to marry a young man who appears in her life.

However, the character, even having shortcomings, wants more. In other words, she wants to show that women aren’t just here to love. In this way, the protagonist shows a whole perception of the world and talent that can give her honor on her own merits. Meanwhile, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanien defend their roles with vitality and brilliance. The always brilliant Florence Pugh gives more subtle contours to the character, although no less forceful, as well as Laura Dern.

Assessment

Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

