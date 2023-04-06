Live-action ‘Moana’ is announced with Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, in the cast | News

A disney announced yet another live-action project, this Monday (3). Moana — A Sea of ​​Adventures (2016) is being idealized by the brand with the actor Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, who voiced the character Maui in the animation. The 50-year-old actor plans to return to the big screen now as the face of the Maori demigod.

It was during an annual meeting between the company’s shareholders that Johnson and Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, shared the news. The actor was excited to talk about the project and cited it as “an emblematic story and part of their culture”.

“I carry this culture proudly in my skin and soul,” Dwayne declared. “This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rejoin Maui, inspired by the ‘mana’ and spirit of my late grandfather, the great chief Peter Maviais what runs very strongly in me”, he commented.

the plot of moana is based on Polynesian myths and features figures such as the goddess fit you It is maui. In the plot, the protagonist disobeys her father’s orders and goes in search of the heart of the goddess, stolen by Maui, in order to save her island from total destruction.

