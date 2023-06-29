Live at the Cobra: Performance by Jasper Erkens

June 29, 2023 at 10:37 am



On Friday 30 June from 5pm onwards you can enjoy a special performance at Live at Cobra at the Cobra Museum whilst enjoying snacks and drinks.

Next Friday, Jasper Erkens will be on stage at Live at Cobra. At only 16, he released his debut album, which immediately reached No. 1 on the Belgian iTunes charts. He also became the youngest soloist to perform at Rock Werchter.

Jasper Erkens was inspired by artists such as David Bowie and Nick Drake. Her enthusiasm and passion for music has led to many acclaimed performances, including an opening show for Adele in Brussels.

After meeting Adele, he advised her to try her luck at the BRIT School in London, where she was the first foreign student to pass the audition. After spending five years in London, Jasper Erkens moved to Amsterdam where he became involved in the creative scene and also began writing for Dutch acts such as Lucas Hamming and Indian Askin.

Don’t miss this exclusive performance by Jasper Erkens at Live at Cobra! The museum is open until 8 p.m., so come and enjoy an evening of art and music. More information can be found at www.cobra-museum.nl