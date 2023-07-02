Live. Closing Day Rock Werchter: Queens of the Stone Age get a chance to meet Spider-Man – Christine and the Queens have little to do. rock werchter

live blog

22:50

to err is human nature

and said so Rosalia ‘Buenos Notches, Brussels’.

Rosalia.
Rosalia.
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

22:46

Notice to everyone on the site!

Arctic Monkeys starts ten minutes earlier. Hence 11:20 pm instead of 11:30 pm.

22:40

it may just take a little longer

Officially, QOTSA only played until 10:30 p.m., but Josh Homme & Co. is shutting down now.

22:29

QOTSA’s performance is appreciated


22:16

The Queens of the Stone Age get a chance to meet Spider-Man (again).

There he is again, Spider-Man crowdsurfing towards Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age. In 2018, the frontman even called out a fan in a Spiderman suit on stage during the set. A great moment that Studio Brussel wanted to recreate, but a concerned fan didn’t have time for. So he sent another Spidey home. “I don’t know what to do with this bastard”, said the American. Marvel will be happy to hear that.

Josh Homme of QOTSA.
Josh Homme of QOTSA. © Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Photo News



20:21

Christine and the Queens choose a dressy outfit

Christine and the Queens.
Christine and the Queens. © Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Photo News

Christine and the Queens.
Christine and the Queens. © Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Photo News

Christine and the Queens.
Christine and the Queens. © Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Photo News

19:47

Shuremans reacts to the critically closed tent

herman Schuremans responded to criticism about the tent named after him. “Big names? It’s in our DNA.”


19:10

lil nas descends into x werchter

“It’s going to be a great show”, “It’s going to be powerful”. Expectations are high from superstar Lil Nas X. He immediately starts off with a hit: ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’.


Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews


6:39 pm

strange birds of pusifer

It’s time to let the strange birds fly, for there is Pusifer. “We’re not the secret service looking for alien life,” says frontman Maynard James Keegan, best known as Tool’s lead singer. But the Men in Black vibes are great, but please don’t bring ‘Neuralizer’ to make us forget we want to remember this performance.


photo news
© Photo News

photo news
© Photo News

photo news
© Photo News

5:39 pm

Portland’s Jante Pironet About a Musical Break with Sarah Pepels

“There’s a lot I want to say, it’s been an amazing six months. But I’m lucky I have the best band and crew and friends. They’re all fantastic people who have been there for me. Life’s one big party, but I’ve been through a weird phase… But we’ll stop being sad.”

Read more about it here.

photo news
© Photo News

5:34 pm

Last time cups were exchanged for ‘money’ at Rock Werchter


17:12

New singer Portland gets a warm welcome

It’s a first for Portland since Sarah Peeples left. Their new singer, Nina Cortecas, was already warmly received by the audience at Werchter.


photo news
© Photo News

photo news
© Photo News

photo news
© Photo News

4:25 pm

Thibault Christiansen of Equal Idiots built a human tower with Spider-Man


16:18

And she’s gone! Merol enters the audience


3:35 p.m.

Homemade handbag for Rosalia.

Fans who bring gifts to their great idol still exist. Colombian Jose Jimenez, who moved to Antwerp last year for love, has created a pink jeans handbag especially for Rosalia. “It’s totally her style, so I hope she embraces it.” He also puts in a lot of effort: “We go to The Barn four hours in advance, so we can make sure we get in and be at the front.”

photo news
© Photo News

15:29

Look Merol in a bright pink tulle dress

Atmosphere of the first song!


Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
© Joel Hoylaerts / PhotoNews

14:27

Elijah Hewson proves he’s more than U2’s Bono’s son on main stage with ‘Inhaler’


That connection undoubtedly opened the right doors for the debut of Inhaler – he himself said so in an interview with our newspaper – but the success of his two albums ‘It Will Not Always Be Like This’ and ‘Cuts and Bruises’ He has his own. Ability. On the big stage, the youngsters are clearly on their feet, beginning with ‘These Are the Days’ (yes, the intro song to the most recent series of ‘Thirtigers’!).

Getty Images/ANP/EPA
© Getty Images/ANP/EPA

12:51

Does The Barn Still Cause Frustration?

Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Photo News
© Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Photo News

“The doors closed half an hour before Charlotte De Witte’s set” and “poorly arranged.” Rock Werchter, shame on you.” These are just a few of the many angry reactions to the problems surrounding The Barn. The tent was often closed early, so that many festival goers could not enter. Already took some additional measures, but these were not enough for all.Read full article.

