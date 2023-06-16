Live. Follow the Graspop Metal meeting in Desel here

From Thursday to Sunday, Desel is once again a metal lovers’ paradise. The Graspop Metal Meeting – with top names like Guns N’ Roses, Ghost, Slipknot and … Helmut Lotti – expect no less than 50,000 to turn up at the festival every day and we’ll be there too! Follow everything closely here.
in the picture. HIM’s former band members go off on Friday nights
But that doesn’t mean the end of Graspop just yet. Several artists will perform on this night, such as The Slayer Coverband, Present Danger, ACNDC and Rock the Fox. They go on till the early hours.
in the picture. Amon Amarth sets fire to Graspop
in the picture. benemoth does its best
in the picture. Crowdsurfing during Hatebreed
in the picture. airborne
Father takes 9-year-old son to Graspop: “Our first festival together”
Papa Gail from Namur brought his 9-year-old son Cyprian on Friday. “He gets to play the school for a day, but he gets a great experience in return,” says Gail. “We want to see the Airborne group here today. It’s our first festival together. My son is old enough to do it now. And he can rest tomorrow, because it’s the weekend.”
Dua Lipa fans on Graspop: “A lot of people want to take a selfie with us”
Not everyone at Graspop walks around wearing a metal band T-shirt. Kevin, Mark, Jan, Stephen and Mark wear pink T-shirts featuring pop singer Dua Lipa. Jaan is a big fan of Dua Lipa. “But mostly from her looks, less than her music,” he says. Friends from Eindhoven had T-shirts specially made for stands at the festival site so they could find each other more easily. But the T-shirts also had unintended side effects. “There are too many people who want to take selfies with us,” it seems.
For example, Axl Rose arrived at Diesel Sport’s youth areas on Thursday evening for a performance of Guns N’ Roses.
in the picture. Atmosphere on the meadow in Dessel
Guns N’ Roses headline opening day of Graspop
Fire brought under control during Hardcore Enemy concert
