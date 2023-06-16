Live. Follow the Graspop Metal meeting in Desel here

Not everyone at Graspop walks around wearing a metal band T-shirt. Kevin, Mark, Jan, Stephen and Mark wear pink T-shirts featuring pop singer Dua Lipa. Jaan is a big fan of Dua Lipa. “But mostly from her looks, less than her music,” he says. Friends from Eindhoven had T-shirts specially made for stands at the festival site so they could find each other more easily. But the T-shirts also had unintended side effects. “There are too many people who want to take selfies with us,” it seems.