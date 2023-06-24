Live. Harry Styles on the Werchter Festival Grounds

Organization’s warning: all roads will be closed

Live Nation, the organizer of Harry Styles’ performance, warned on Facebook that all access would be closed after the performance. Exodus should run after the concert more smoothly. Access to Werchter Brugge and Hacht will remain closed until all fans have left and all car parks have been vacated.

Live Nation warned that picking someone up would only be possible at Leuven station. “Fans who were dropped off at Werchter or Hacht today cannot be picked up at the same location. They can take a shuttle bus to Leuven and meet their driver there.”