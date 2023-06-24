Live. Harry Styles on the Werchter Festival Grounds

British pop star Harry Styles (29) will be at the Werchter Festival grounds on Saturday evening. The doors would not open until 4pm on Saturday, but the first fans had been queuing at the entrance since early on Friday morning to ensure a place at the front. Follow everything live here.
(EADP)
-
Live Music at WerchterAt the end the live music plays on the meadow in the first notes. The credit goes to the wet leg. Also very popular with the Harry Styles crowd.
-
one more hour for stylesThere’s a wait for Harry Styles till 8.45 pm, but the crowd is already ready. Now the support act wait leg can open.
-
in the picture. Boas, bananas, wedding dresses and replicas of his outfit: fans do everything possible for Harry Styles
Harry Styles is at Werchter and they’d know it there: The meadow is largely pink, with accents of a different color here and there. Boas are proudly fluttering in the air and some fans have even gone so far as to create their own costumes.
View all photos here:
-
goods on the field
The timing until Styles begins his performance also provides buying opportunities. Three stands have been set up on the grass field. Along with T-shirts, sweaters, tote bags, posters and hats. It is also true that for this you will have to dig a little more in your pocket. A shirt easily costs 40 Euros, a sweater costs 80 Euros.
-
head to the meadow
It is already lined up towards the meadow on Wespellersteinweg in Tildonk. The organization doesn’t expect too many people in the blue parking lot. It is believed that given the difference in target audience, the chaos like last week will not happen at this point. A broken car causes additional nuisance, but traffic can pass slowly. Police is present at the spot to regulate the traffic.
-
hot and sunny? ice age on the meadowYou will not be surprised that at the moment the longest queues at food stalls are for ice cream and watermelon. Refreshments are required on the sun-drenched meadow.
-
“We Want Him To Sing The Banana Song”Lots of fruity outfits at Werchter. Not difficult when the artist in question has songs like ‘Cherry’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’. Lara (20) and Margot (17) are dressed in bananas. “In America, someone came in wearing a banana suit and then Harry saw him. Then he made a whole song about a banana. Hope he sees us here and does it again”; they tell. They attract a lot of attention with their outfits and have already made friends like Asiya (19). He then has a ‘dad-joke’ on his cardboard plate.
-
in harry’s wedding dress
Most creative costume choice? It comes from friends Marie (17), Hante (16) and Jolyanne (16). They appear in wedding attire. Mary says, “Actually, it’s a joke that got out of hand on a school trip.” “We thought about what we’d wear for Harry, and then Hunte said sarcastically: Maybe a wedding dress. to marry Harry. We’ve been going to thrift stores for months. And got it for 75 Euros. A bargain for a wedding dress!
-
“Sitting down to making crafts with potatoes and paint”Laura (23) had brought her younger sister Maren (19) with her. The elder sister therefore made sure that he was made then. He took out the same white pant from the closet and dyed it with a heart. “He’s totally Harry! She herself had a jumpsuit with all kinds of hearts in it,” he enthuses. “We cut potatoes in half and painted hearts on them.”
-
Breaking
Organization’s warning: all roads will be closed
Live Nation, the organizer of Harry Styles’ performance, warned on Facebook that all access would be closed after the performance. Exodus should run after the concert more smoothly. Access to Werchter Brugge and Hacht will remain closed until all fans have left and all car parks have been vacated.
Live Nation warned that picking someone up would only be possible at Leuven station. “Fans who were dropped off at Werchter or Hacht today cannot be picked up at the same location. They can take a shuttle bus to Leuven and meet their driver there.”
-
Studying for a math test? rather see harryJade (18), Daisy (17) and Lauren (16) made the short trip from Brussels to Werchter for Harry. “He is everything to us. ‘I’ve been following him since his X-Factor audition and used to write him love letters as a six-year-old girl,’ Daisy laughs. Had to study today. We’re going to make a sign that says ‘Please help me with the maths, Harry’.” No doubt it will work!
-
Even in Scotland they know Werchter
Sophia and Amy are 17 years old and come from Aberdeen, Scotland. While Mother makes a brief visit to town as a tourist, the friends go to see Harry Styles. “It’s complete coincidence that we’re here, but we have our flag up so he can see us!”
-
Werchter wakes up glowing and pink, getting ready for Harry StylesHarry Styles will perform tonight at Werchter’s Festival Grounds. With him, the picturesque Werchter gradually becomes brighter and pinker.
Read more here.
-
A controlling manager, his ‘campy’ stylist and even his mother: the success factory behind Harry StylesStars are born and stars are made. Harry Styles (29), the deity at Werchter this weekend, falls into the second category. But what made him go from a near-failed ‘X Factor’ product to the biggest, most influential pop singer on the planet?
Read more here.
-
Harry Styles Attracts 60,000 People to Werchter: How Do You Get to His Concert Without Problems? And how do you get back home?The first campers arrived on Friday afternoon for the Harry Styles concert. For example, after last week’s chaos, it will be queuing again at Werchter on Saturday. How do you reach Utsav Park and get back home early? And is it wise to camp opposite the entrance?
Read more here.
-
“Even if it rains, we’ll still be sitting here”: Harry Styles’ first fans line up on Werchter Meadow on Friday morningHarry Styles will make an appearance at the Werchter Festival Grounds on Saturday. But the first fans were at the entrance from early Friday morning to ensure the best places for the podium. “We don’t want to miss it for anything.”
Read more here.
-
doors open at 4 pm
British pop star Harry Styles will perform at Werchter’s Festival Grounds on Saturday evening. According to organizer Live Nation, the doors open at 4 p.m. and there’s no point in getting onto the grass before that. The support act wet leg begins at 7.35 pm and it is Styles’ turn at 8.45 pm. Expected to conclude by 10:30 PM.
(tagstotranslate) harry styles