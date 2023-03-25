LIVE: Lollapalooza 2023 Live: Day 2 Shows Twenty Øne Piløts, Tame Impala, Melanie Martinez & More | G1 / Pop & Art / Music / Lollapalooza / Lollapalooza 2023

Ludmilla has already started her show on the main stage.
41 minutes ago
Pitty is now performing on the Adidas Stage.
42 minutes ago
Gilsons on the Chevrolet Stage, early this Saturday afternoon (25).
1 hour ago
Get to know more of the national highlights who are performing this Saturday:
In a studio in São Paulo, Carol Biazin tries to move around in a voluminous blue outfit that she will wear at Lollapalooza 2023. “What was that outfit supposed to be? A jumpsuit?”, asks the band’s guitarist. “No, it’s several coats glued together,” the costume designer explains.
This is just one of the looks from this Saturday’s show. “Playing in Lolla is like a confirmation for me, like ‘you did the right thing’, you know? ‘You were on the right track’. Before, I’ll be in a mess, but then it’s all gone. Usually, I’m so in ecstasy that when you see it, it’s over,” she says to g1.
She evaluates the current phase, since it was revealed in 2017, on “The Voice Brasil”. “I think I changed not only physically. I changed my voice, my way of writing. I feel more secure with things.”
Read more about Carol’s career here.
3 hours ago
It is with a twinkle in her eyes that Tássia Reis talks about the show at Lollapalooza 2023. Her debut at the festival alone would be a reason for happiness, but it is more than that.
The singer from São Paulo who left her parents’ house at the age of 20 with 50 reais in her pocket will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her career with an unprecedented show, in which she will revisit career successes with new arrangements.
“It’s going to be like closing a cycle and opening another one at Lolla. It’s New Year’s Eve, a new year”, says the singer in an interview with g1 in the apartment he lives in São Paulo.
The job of summarizing the first decade of her career in 40 minutes is tough, but Tássia is excited.
Read more about Tássia Reis’ story beyond rap here.
3 hours ago
Anitta’s partner and one of the most heard rappers in the country, Filipe Ret is being investigated in Brazil and an investor in the US for basically the same cause: marijuana distribution.
In July 2022, Ret was the target of a sting operation. At the time, he was prepared to launch a new artist from his rap label, Nadamal Records, MC Maneirinho.
Filipe got out of the police car and was surrounded by cameras and microphones, which broadcast his arrest by the Rio police live in the lunchtime newspapers. And he gave his statement: “MC Maneirinho is Nadamal’s new artist. On August 1st, new music on Nadamal’s channel.”
The improvisation immediately became the most commented subject on social networks, a move that later pupil Maneirinho would call a “genial shot”.
Read more about Ret and his “rascal trap” here.
3 hours ago
Billie Eilish Gets The Audience To Sing “I Didn’t Change My Number” With Her
17 hours ago
Billie Eilish performs ‘NDA’ during the Lollapalooza concert
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Billie Eilish kicks off long-awaited show at Lolla 2023 with ‘Bury a friend’
18 hours ago
At Lolla, Pedro Sampaio tells how he receives news about his personal life
For the first time, Pedro Sampaio declared himself openly bisexual during his presentation at Lollapalooza. When playing the song “Toda forma de amor”, by Lulu Santos, he made a speech for the freedom to love and showed a picture of himself on the screen with the words “Pedro bisexual”. See more of the conversation here.
18 hours ago
Pabllo Vittar returns to Lolla at a Lil Nas X show, see participation
Lil Nas X’s debut was a theatrical and danceable performance. The show at Lollapalooza also had the reinforcement of Pabllo Vittar, who danced during a new song, “Batty boy”. See how it went.
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Kali Ushis concert heats up with the hit ‘Get You’.
With a bold and waddling look, Kali Uchis spices up Lolla 2023 and shakes fans with ‘Get You’
19 hours ago
Kali Uchis opens her Lollapalooza show with the hit ‘Telepatía’.
Lollapalooza 2023: Kali Uchis makes her debut in Brazil with hit ‘Telepatía’
20 hours ago
Olodum and Planta & Raiz talk about superstition before the show at Lollapalooza
Seeing Olodum play is Galvão Bueno’s superstition to bring luck to Brazil. But how friendly will the Bahian group itself be before playing? Find out the answer here (or in the video above. It could be, too).
20 hours ago
Conan Gray is already a serious competitor for the surprise Lollapalooza 2023. The American gave a sold-out show, with the audience moved on the hill in front of the Palco Chevrolet. Read all about the presentation.
20 hours ago
Pedro Sampaio plays ‘Give me everything’, by Pitbull, on stage at Lolla
In his debut at the festival, Pedro Sampaio gave a show ready to post on social networks. Part of a small portion of the programming present in the lists of most listened to songs in Brazil, the DJ from Rio brought together a crowd on a secondary stage of the event, dedicated to electronic music. In the audience, a sea of people reproduced the dance steps of mega hits, such as “No Chão Novinha”, recorded with Anitta, and “Atenção”, Luísa Sonza. Read more about the presentation.
20 hours ago
Conan Gray sings ‘Disaster’ in Lolla stage debut
20 hours ago
Pedro Sampaio takes the stage of Lolla in a coat after an afternoon of heat of over 30°C
21 hours ago
Pedro Sampaio plays ‘Give me everything’ on the Lolla stage
21 hours ago
Pedro Sampaio opens show at Lollapalooza with ‘No Chão Novinha’
21 hours ago
With fainting spells en masse, Billie Eilish fans drink “as little water as possible” and wear diapers to avoid going to the bathroom and keep their place on the grid. A security guard in the area estimates that “at least 20 people have already passed through.” Read more here.
22 hours ago
“Thanks for coming to see us play here at the Sunburn Stage,” said Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brook to the crowd that braved the heat to watch the band that afternoon. Read about the indie hots’ presentation.
22 hours ago
Suki Waterhouse, a 31-year-old British singer, actress and model, showed that she could have gotten a more primetime slot in the Lollapalooza line-up. The presentation started a little after 3 pm, under a scorching sun that didn’t match her repertoire. Read more about the show.
23 hours ago
After performing with the band Aliados, Supla was at the Lolla Lounge, Lollapalooza’s VIP space, to follow a little more of the event.
See more of what the singer said there.
23 hours ago
The audience was startled when the duo Anavitória appeared on the main stage wearing furry winter coats, under the 30°C sun at the Interlagos Racetrack.
The show marked the debut of Ana Clara Caetano and Vitória Falcão at the festival in São Paulo. Main representatives of the soft MPB that exploded among young people in recent years, they managed to fill the audience of the biggest stage of the event at an ungrateful time. See how the duo performed.
23 hours ago
Audience fancies the look for Lollapalooza 2023
03/24/2023 3:21 pm
Billie Eilish fans are looking forward to the singer’s show at Lollapalooza 2023
03/24/2023 3:20 pm
Anavitória begins her performance at Lolla with the track “Yellow, blue and white”.
22 hours ago
Black Alien ends performance on the first day of Lollapalooza.
03/24/2023 2:57 pm
Black Alien summons Shaman to the stage.
03/24/2023 2:30 pm
Audience gathers in front of the stage to watch Black Alien.
03/24/2023 2:23 pm