LIVE: Lollapalooza 2023 Live: Day 2 Shows Twenty Øne Piløts, Tame Impala, Melanie Martinez & More | G1 / Pop & Art / Music / Lollapalooza / Lollapalooza 2023

Ludmilla has already started her show on the main stage. Ludmilla performs on the main stage of Lollapalooza on the 2nd day of the festival in São Paulo — Photo: Globoplay/Reproduction Ludmilla performs on the main stage of Lollapalooza on the 2nd day of the festival in São Paulo — Photo: Globoplay/Reproduction 41 minutes ago

Pitty is now performing on the Adidas Stage. Singer Pitty sings classics from her career at the show on the 2nd day of Lollapalooza — Photo: Canal Bis/Reproduction Singer Pitty sings classics from her career at the show on the 2nd day of Lollapalooza — Photo: Canal Bis/Reproduction 42 minutes ago

Gilsons on the Chevrolet Stage, early this Saturday afternoon (25). Trio Gilsons performs on the second day of Lollapalooza — Photo: Globoplay/Reproduction Trio Gilsons performs on the second day of Lollapalooza — Photo: Globoplay/Reproduction 1 hour ago

Get to know more of the national highlights who are performing this Saturday: In a studio in São Paulo, Carol Biazin tries to move around in a voluminous blue outfit that she will wear at Lollapalooza 2023. “What was that outfit supposed to be? A jumpsuit?”, asks the band’s guitarist. “No, it’s several coats glued together,” the costume designer explains. This is just one of the looks from this Saturday’s show. “Playing in Lolla is like a confirmation for me, like ‘you did the right thing’, you know? ‘You were on the right track’. Before, I’ll be in a mess, but then it’s all gone. Usually, I’m so in ecstasy that when you see it, it’s over,” she says to g1. She evaluates the current phase, since it was revealed in 2017, on “The Voice Brasil”. “I think I changed not only physically. I changed my voice, my way of writing. I feel more secure with things.” Read more about Carol’s career here. Carol Biazin — Photo: Disclosure/acid.vk Carol Biazin — Photo: Disclosure/acid.vk 3 hours ago

Learn more about the national highlights that will be presented this Saturday: It is with a twinkle in her eyes that Tássia Reis talks about the show at Lollapalooza 2023. Her debut at the festival alone would be a reason for happiness, but it is more than that. The singer from São Paulo who left her parents’ house at the age of 20 with 50 reais in her pocket will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her career with an unprecedented show, in which she will revisit career successes with new arrangements. “It’s going to be like closing a cycle and opening another one at Lolla. It’s New Year’s Eve, a new year”, says the singer in an interview with g1 in the apartment he lives in São Paulo. The job of summarizing the first decade of her career in 40 minutes is tough, but Tássia is excited. Read more about Tássia Reis’ story beyond rap here. Tássia Reis — Photo: Stephany / Disclosure Tássia Reis — Photo: Stephany / Disclosure 3 hours ago

Get to know more of the national highlights who are performing this Saturday: Anitta’s partner and one of the most heard rappers in the country, Filipe Ret is being investigated in Brazil and an investor in the US for basically the same cause: marijuana distribution. In July 2022, Ret was the target of a sting operation. At the time, he was prepared to launch a new artist from his rap label, Nadamal Records, MC Maneirinho. Filipe got out of the police car and was surrounded by cameras and microphones, which broadcast his arrest by the Rio police live in the lunchtime newspapers. And he gave his statement: “MC Maneirinho is Nadamal’s new artist. On August 1st, new music on Nadamal’s channel.” The improvisation immediately became the most commented subject on social networks, a move that later pupil Maneirinho would call a “genial shot”. Read more about Ret and his “rascal trap” here. Filipe Ret — Photo: Disclosure Filipe Ret — Photo: Disclosure 3 hours ago

Billie Eilish Gets The Audience To Sing “I Didn’t Change My Number” With Her 17 hours ago

Billie Eilish performs ‘NDA’ during the Lollapalooza concert 17 hours ago

Billie Eilish kicks off long-awaited show at Lolla 2023 with ‘Bury a friend’ 18 hours ago

At Lolla, Pedro Sampaio tells how he receives news about his personal life For the first time, Pedro Sampaio declared himself openly bisexual during his presentation at Lollapalooza. When playing the song “Toda forma de amor”, by Lulu Santos, he made a speech for the freedom to love and showed a picture of himself on the screen with the words “Pedro bisexual”. See more of the conversation here. 18 hours ago

Pabllo Vittar returns to Lolla at a Lil Nas X show, see participation Lil Nas X’s debut was a theatrical and danceable performance. The show at Lollapalooza also had the reinforcement of Pabllo Vittar, who danced during a new song, “Batty boy”. See how it went. 18 hours ago

Kali Ushis concert heats up with the hit ‘Get You’. With a bold and waddling look, Kali Uchis spices up Lolla 2023 and shakes fans with ‘Get You’ 19 hours ago

Kali Uchis opens her Lollapalooza show with the hit ‘Telepatía’. Lollapalooza 2023: Kali Uchis makes her debut in Brazil with hit ‘Telepatía’ 20 hours ago

Olodum and Planta & Raiz talk about superstition before the show at Lollapalooza Seeing Olodum play is Galvão Bueno’s superstition to bring luck to Brazil. But how friendly will the Bahian group itself be before playing? Find out the answer here (or in the video above. It could be, too). 20 hours ago

Conan Gray during a show on the first day of Lollapalooza 2023, in São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Conan Gray during a show on the first day of Lollapalooza 2023, in São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Conan Gray is already a serious competitor for the surprise Lollapalooza 2023. The American gave a sold-out show, with the audience moved on the hill in front of the Palco Chevrolet. Read all about the presentation. 20 hours ago

Pedro Sampaio plays ‘Give me everything’, by Pitbull, on stage at Lolla In his debut at the festival, Pedro Sampaio gave a show ready to post on social networks. Part of a small portion of the programming present in the lists of most listened to songs in Brazil, the DJ from Rio brought together a crowd on a secondary stage of the event, dedicated to electronic music. In the audience, a sea of ​​people reproduced the dance steps of mega hits, such as “No Chão Novinha”, recorded with Anitta, and “Atenção”, Luísa Sonza. Read more about the presentation. 20 hours ago

Conan Gray sings ‘Disaster’ in Lolla stage debut 20 hours ago

Pedro Sampaio takes the stage of Lolla in a coat after an afternoon of heat of over 30°C 21 hours ago

Pedro Sampaio plays ‘Give me everything’ on the Lolla stage 21 hours ago

Pedro Sampaio opens show at Lollapalooza with ‘No Chão Novinha’ 21 hours ago

Pedro and his mother Beatriz Huggn use diapers so they don’t have to go to the bathroom at Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Deslange Paiva/g1 Pedro and his mother Beatriz Huggn use diapers so they don’t have to go to the bathroom at Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Deslange Paiva/g1 With fainting spells en masse, Billie Eilish fans drink “as little water as possible” and wear diapers to avoid going to the bathroom and keep their place on the grid. A security guard in the area estimates that “at least 20 people have already passed through.” Read more here. 22 hours ago

Modest Mouse plays at Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Luiz Gabriel Franco/g1 Modest Mouse plays at Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Luiz Gabriel Franco/g1 “Thanks for coming to see us play here at the Sunburn Stage,” said Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brook to the crowd that braved the heat to watch the band that afternoon. Read about the indie hots’ presentation. 22 hours ago

Suki Waterhouse performs on the first day of Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Luiz Franco/g1 Suki Waterhouse performs on the first day of Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Luiz Franco/g1 Suki Waterhouse, a 31-year-old British singer, actress and model, showed that she could have gotten a more primetime slot in the Lollapalooza line-up. The presentation started a little after 3 pm, under a scorching sun that didn’t match her repertoire. Read more about the show. 23 hours ago

Supla at Lolla Louge, on the first day of Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Supla at Lolla Louge, on the first day of Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 After performing with the band Aliados, Supla was at the Lolla Lounge, Lollapalooza’s VIP space, to follow a little more of the event. See more of what the singer said there. 23 hours ago

Anavitória during the presentation on the first day of Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Anavitória during the presentation on the first day of Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 The audience was startled when the duo Anavitória appeared on the main stage wearing furry winter coats, under the 30°C sun at the Interlagos Racetrack. The show marked the debut of Ana Clara Caetano and Vitória Falcão at the festival in São Paulo. Main representatives of the soft MPB that exploded among young people in recent years, they managed to fill the audience of the biggest stage of the event at an ungrateful time. See how the duo performed. 23 hours ago

Audience fancies the look for Lollapalooza 2023 03/24/2023 3:21 pm

Billie Eilish fans are looking forward to the singer’s show at Lollapalooza 2023 03/24/2023 3:20 pm

Anavitória begins her performance at Lolla with the track “Yellow, blue and white”. Anavitoria — Photo: Reproduction Anavitoria — Photo: Reproduction 22 hours ago

Black Alien ends performance on the first day of Lollapalooza. Black Alien during a show at Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Black Alien during a show at Lollapalooza 2023 — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 03/24/2023 2:57 pm

Black Alien summons Shaman to the stage. Black Alien invites Shaman to the stage — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay Black Alien invites Shaman to the stage — Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay 03/24/2023 2:30 pm