Live Nation promises adjustments after traffic chaos around Vercher boutique: “But please also follow the route on your parking ticket” rotisserie

“We have to be honest: the mobility aspect was not good and needs to be re-evaluated.” Nele Bigare, a spokeswoman for Live Nation, the organizer of the festival, is calling Mea Kalpa after traffic chaos around the meadow in Werchter. “Obviously we will today (Sunday, edition) Already making adjustments.”

To say the least, both the entrance and exit to the Werchter Boutique were problematic on Saturday. Festival goers had to queue for at least two hours to reach the parking hive (blue) and another two hours to exit in the evening. “A real disaster”, festival-goers remarked.



There was no dilation, tape, a new system with lots of detours and bumps… but we’ll adjust it today Nele Bigare, Live Nation spokesperson

“It was a tough day,” admits Live Nation’s Nele Bigare. “However, we always remain firmly focused on smooth mobility, with detailed plans that are intimately communicated. But the rush at the inflow was the result of a combination of circumstances. There was no expansion, there was a new system of tapes, there were lots of detours and hurdles… but we’ll get to that today (Sunday, edition) Make adjustments.”

According to Bigare, the flurry of exodus was a result of the fact that mistakes had already been made with the influx. “Many people parked their cars elsewhere,” she says. “And they had to return later on foot. Then you get a traffic flow that moves together, which is not the intention.”

isolated position

There is another mobility meeting scheduled today at Live Nation. “More teams will work ‘in depth,'” says Bigare. “We will point festival-goers who arrive faster and earlier in the right direction. Anyway, our situation is different. Most visitors to the Werchter Classics arrive by coach. That will also give a different position.

Although the organization still states the responsibility of those who come to the festival. “Read your parking ticket carefully”, it seems. “The QR code you get on it takes you directly to Google Maps or Waze. And that’s how you get the path to follow and any number of turns. Follow that too.” By the way, parking tickets are still available.

And what about the coming weekends? Because of course the meadow itself welcomes Harry Styles and Rock Werchter, too. “There will also be an evaluation of those incidents. There are still meetings planned and problems will be resolved,” promised Bigare.

