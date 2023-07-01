Live – Rock Werchter. A good!’ by Liam Gallagher

© Stefan Temmermann – Ashnikko.

Ashnikko has blue hair, bleached eyebrows, a toe charm and a relationship with Arlo Parks, wears pads on her knees, says she’sad girl feminist, bubblegum poo poo music‘, comes with titles like ‘Clitoris! The Musical’ and her biggest hit in all seriousness promises to make your sweetheart sit in her chair. Are you not with us now? hip hip Hurray!

Curiously adding to the already considerable confusion: the papier-mâché trees on the Clubby C’s stage, the cheerleaders backing dancers (Patience and Lexie) squirming on the floor, approaching an orgasm, The blue pom poms are waving and bouncing in all directions to the music. From Edvard Grieg’s winking ‘Halloween IV’ to the quite unique Grimes collaboration ‘Cry’: live material zero, atmosphere top-wappy,

Ashnikko is a festival of contrasts. A rebel aiming for authenticity who puts her show almost entirely on tape. A fan of Elliott Smith who also likes Skrillex beats. A futuristic forest elf who describes herself as ‘painfully shy’, and still rocks the floor of the packed Club C.

A blue light that she called her “Heart-Core” burned on her chest. Explanation for: ‘Last week I went into the woods wearing a mushroom hat. My whole body lit up. I took off my clothes and stood naked in the moonlight. There I went to a beautiful tree and said, “Thank you for everything you do!” Then our heart strings were connected to each other. The roots smothered me and the ants struggled under my skin. Worms live in my mind now.

are you still with us? hip hip Hurray! (VVP)