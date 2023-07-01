Live. Rock Werchter in progress: see all about the performance and atmosphere here

rock werchter in numbers

Rock Werchter has sold 67,500 combi tickets and 20,500 day tickets. There are 50,000 campers. Most come from Belgium, followed by the Dutch, the British, the French and also the Germans. These also exist: Israeli, Italian and American. Tickets have been sold in a total of 106 different countries.

Over 100 groups have performed at the festival itself, 16 of which are from the Netherlands. The festival is indebted to the hard work of at least 11,000 volunteers. They can go to any sandwich stand for a little hunger. To satisfy their hunger, the following were brought: 8,000 loaves of bread, 830 raisin loaves, 550 kg of cheese, 280 kg of ham, 280 kg of salami, 500 kg of crab salad, 840 kg of Nutella, 130 kg of jam, 170 kg of coffee, 6,500 Apples, 5,500 pears, 4,000 jars of yogurt, 8,500 liters of fresh soup.

The Mahotsav also has 820 (vacuum) toilets. The main stage holds 355 tonnes of black steel and the floor is also good for 150 tonnes. The empty space for the artists is 32 meters wide and 27 meters deep. The stage was once designed for Madonna’s MDNA tour, later also visited by Roger Waters (The Wall) and Justin Timberlake. The elevator system was first used by U2.