Live. Rock Werchter on the last day: The arctic monkeys once again enjoy the park and Christine and the Queens have little to do. rock werchter

Elijah Hewson proves he’s more than U2’s Bono’s son on main stage with ‘Inhaler’

That connection undoubtedly opened the right doors for the debut of Inhaler – he himself said so in an interview with our newspaper – but the success of his two albums ‘It Will Not Always Be Like This’ and ‘Cuts and Bruises’ He has his own. Ability. On the big stage, the youngsters are clearly on their feet, beginning with ‘These Are the Days’ (yes, the intro song to the most recent series of ‘Thirtigers’!).