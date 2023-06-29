Live Rock Werchter. Organization closes barn for demonstration Charlotte de Witte: “Bad system” | rock werchter

21:40
Tiktok conquers Rock Werchter
Not every artist progresses in the classical way. For example, today there are some names whose success is (partially) attributed to TikTok. Who are they, you can read here.
21:21
VIP, VIP, VIP, hooray!
There is also an immaculate park for those who love music and a new party palace for those who wish for more luxury. Backstage shone with the double decker VIP stage for the first time. For no more than 500 euros, exquisite snacks and champagne await approximately 1,000 lucky ones. It’s strange: the stage is not visible from the beautiful terrace.
20:54
Closed the Barn is a source of criticism from festival-goers.
About thirty minutes before Charlotte de Witte’s set, the doors to The Barn closed on Rock Werchter. “Will the doors still open for Iggy Pop? Poor arrangement” and “Thank you Rock Werchter for arranging Charlotte de Witte’s performance so well… many disappointed people…”, among many disappointed responses. Some are
20:36
Holly Humberstone: A rough diamond with a beautiful cut voice
Holly Humberstone opened Clubby C and immediately charmed with their unique pop songs, sometimes punctuated by synths and then by the drums of Lauren O’Donnell, remember that name. Some touted The British as a revelation, and it did not disappoint. Hope to see you again soon!
20:18
Criticism of the new Rock Werchter payment system
From this year everyone pays electronically at Rock Werchter. No receipts or cash at the drink stand, everything goes via wristband. A decision not everyone agrees with. A person who came to see the festival says, “I think it’s a pity, because that’s how you lose money.” However, Rock Werchter’s organization still supports his decision: “Such a system involves costs and they have to be imposed on them.”
20:12
Beer and fries, could this be any more Belgian?
20:02
Our Reporter on the Meadow: “Mumford & Sons Begins Tour Earlier for Rock Werchter”
Mumford & Sons is the last player to play tonight. On Thursday evening VTM NEWS stated, “Many festival-goers think it is a worthy replacement for Strome”. The band also started their first European tour exclusively for Rock Werchter. The last time he was here in 2019, even then he had completely leveled the grass field.
19:54
More famous people: Matejur also exists
Matejur also came to enjoy the atmosphere at Rock Werchter on Thursday.
19:34
Ray makes his presence felt in the clubby sea: “I’m going to give you my heart and soul today”
“Thank you Belgium for welcoming me like this”, it was heard further. “I still have to get used to it, but I’m impressed.”
19:11
Look You can see these wives today at Rock Werchter
No festival without well-known people. Rock Werchter’s first day out did not disappoint. From power couple Liz Ferrin and Esther Nzeimana to chef Loic Van Impe: You can spot these famous faces at the festival site today.
19:02
A pink dress or mother’s dress: how stylish it is at Rock Werchter
A short, top, and fanny pack: At Rock Werchter, clothing usually stays practical. However, the goal of festive wear is not just comfort. These fashionistas prove that parading gracefully around the grounds is also an option. Find her outfits here.
18:28
Roel Vanderstuken arrives to lighten up the mood with his partner Anne-Sophie
What are you looking forward to the most?
“I am looking forward to Portland the most. I don’t know exactly what their new line-up will sound like yet, but I think it’s an incredibly cool band. sincerely? I think Gente is the new Bob Dylan, but with a better voice.”
What is your hidden gem?
“Not really any hidden gems, but after their last album all I can say is that Paul Nutini It’s at its absolute peak now.”
What was your most unforgettable moment?
“I saw it on Classic, but the best Bruce and the best concert I’ve ever seen was Bruce Springsteen about seven years ago. Deus and Arno closely followed the versions they were allowed to play off. “
6:25 pm
1975: The band that drew all the teenage girls to the main stage
1975: Rock Werchter not only continued the first year, but also the band that drew all the teenage girls to the main stage. Where frontman Matty Healy entered the stage of Best Kept Secret two weeks ago in a white lab coat, he is now dressed in all black. Throw on a bottle of wine and a cigarette in hand, and Healy is acting in full-on “victim rock star” persona. Is it a gimmick or is he really accepting his breakup with Taylor Swift?
A few weeks back, Healy was in the showbiz news when it emerged that she was having an ongoing romance with world star Taylor Swift. But as fast as the love had flared up, it was also extinguished again. Couldn’t be bothered by the crowd of young fans who grooved to songs like ‘Somebody Else’ and ‘Give Yourself a Try,’ happily mesmerized by Healy’s looks and voice. So a little more interaction with the savvy audience would be appropriate.
Notable: He didn’t play his biggest hit ‘Chocolate’ today.
5:54 pm
Who definitely wants to see Mathias Coppens in Rock Werchter?
What are you looking forward to the most?
“I’m really looking forward to ‘Queens of the Stone Age’. I’ve already seen them here and I think it’s a really cool band. Only I don’t know if I’ll make it this year or No. I have a kid at home and of course he needs to be taken care of too.”
What is your hidden gem?
“I’ve been made fun of over the years because of my old musical taste. So this year my pearl will be Charlotte de Witte. It’s not the kind of show I usually go to. Well, I still have to announce it here guys, and I already know she’ll be in awe if she’s together.”
What was your most unforgettable moment?
“Neil Young. My biggest hero. In the nineties. I only play old rockers at home and will never forget that show. Also because I was at the front. With my 1.50m I usually don’t go to much concerts But then I was barely a few meters away and I could see everything. Magical.”
5:53 pm
Dutch Fraukje was “a natural”.
He had pulled his living room onto the stage and he felt at home there too. Fraukje is only 21 years old and keeps flying to our country from the Netherlands and he has known this park for years. “This is the first festival I’ve been to,” she said with red cheeks between her red hair. Then I stood here for ‘System of Down’ and I was almost crushed.” It didn’t crush Werchter, but it tickled. With a tight band, the distinctive sound with beats and rap that our northern neighbors excel at. perform, honest lyrics and hit songs like “Did I Say So” and “I Wanna Dance”, just natural.
16:58
One outfit not the other…
Those who say that dinosaurs have become extinct are definitely wrong.
16:54
wife. Viewed!
16:19
Through the wind, through the rain…
15:52
Compact Disc Dummies Looks Back at Successful Performance: “We Did It”