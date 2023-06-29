Live Rock Werchter. Organization closes barn for demonstration Charlotte de Witte: “Bad system” | rock werchter

Not every artist progresses in the classical way. For example, today there are some names whose success is (partially) attributed to TikTok. Who are they, you can read here.

There is also an immaculate park for those who love music and a new party palace for those who wish for more luxury. Backstage shone with the double decker VIP stage for the first time. For no more than 500 euros, exquisite snacks and champagne await approximately 1,000 lucky ones. It’s strange: the stage is not visible from the beautiful terrace.

Paying 292€ for not being able to see concerts on different stages due to lack of space and waiting in line for hours… What a quality! #rock werchter @rock werchter

Also half an hour before the set @CharlottedWhite the barn doors were already closing #rock werchter Are The Doors Still Open For Iggy Pop? bad system… pic.twitter.com/XS0ygX9oaz

About thirty minutes before Charlotte de Witte’s set, the doors to The Barn closed on Rock Werchter. “Will the doors still open for Iggy Pop? Poor arrangement” and “Thank you Rock Werchter for arranging Charlotte de Witte’s performance so well… many disappointed people…”, among many disappointed responses. Some are

Holly Humberstone opened Clubby C and immediately charmed with their unique pop songs, sometimes punctuated by synths and then by the drums of Lauren O’Donnell, remember that name. Some touted The British as a revelation, and it did not disappoint. Hope to see you again soon!

From this year everyone pays electronically at Rock Werchter. No receipts or cash at the drink stand, everything goes via wristband. A decision not everyone agrees with. A person who came to see the festival says, “I think it’s a pity, because that’s how you lose money.” However, Rock Werchter’s organization still supports his decision: “Such a system involves costs and they have to be imposed on them.”

Mumford & Sons is the last player to play tonight. On Thursday evening VTM NEWS stated, “Many festival-goers think it is a worthy replacement for Strome”. The band also started their first European tour exclusively for Rock Werchter. The last time he was here in 2019, even then he had completely leveled the grass field.

“Thank you Belgium for welcoming me like this”, it was heard further. “I still have to get used to it, but I’m impressed.”

No festival without well-known people. Rock Werchter’s first day out did not disappoint. From power couple Liz Ferrin and Esther Nzeimana to chef Loic Van Impe: You can spot these famous faces at the festival site today.

A short, top, and fanny pack: At Rock Werchter, clothing usually stays practical. However, the goal of festive wear is not just comfort. These fashionistas prove that parading gracefully around the grounds is also an option. Find her outfits here.

“I saw it on Classic, but the best Bruce and the best concert I’ve ever seen was Bruce Springsteen about seven years ago. Deus and Arno closely followed the versions they were allowed to play off. “

“Not really any hidden gems, but after their last album all I can say is that Paul Nutini It’s at its absolute peak now.”

“I am looking forward to Portland the most. I don’t know exactly what their new line-up will sound like yet, but I think it’s an incredibly cool band. sincerely? I think Gente is the new Bob Dylan, but with a better voice.”

1975: The band that drew all the teenage girls to the main stage

1975 © Photo News



1975: Rock Werchter not only continued the first year, but also the band that drew all the teenage girls to the main stage. Where frontman Matty Healy entered the stage of Best Kept Secret two weeks ago in a white lab coat, he is now dressed in all black. Throw on a bottle of wine and a cigarette in hand, and Healy is acting in full-on “victim rock star” persona. Is it a gimmick or is he really accepting his breakup with Taylor Swift?

A few weeks back, Healy was in the showbiz news when it emerged that she was having an ongoing romance with world star Taylor Swift. But as fast as the love had flared up, it was also extinguished again. Couldn’t be bothered by the crowd of young fans who grooved to songs like ‘Somebody Else’ and ‘Give Yourself a Try,’ happily mesmerized by Healy’s looks and voice. So a little more interaction with the savvy audience would be appropriate.