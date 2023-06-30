Live. Rock Werchter’s second day in full swing: Liam Gallagher knows how to rock the main stage – two berets for the price of one | rock werchter

live blog
22:42
the cutest little fan is instantly the cutest
22:38
Look Singing moment on the meadow: ‘Wonderwall’ by Liam Gallagher
22:21
Even outside The Barn it’s like watching editors sitting in a barrel on screen
A sea of ’racing rats’ who were too slow for the coveted spot in the tent.
22:13
Look Editor is no longer on the main stage
Editors no longer have a place of honor on the main stage of Rock Writer, yet love for the British indie rock band hasn’t waned. The cheering is frenzied when singer Tom Smith comes on stage. After all, making it to the big stage wasn’t the better option? A steamy The Barn thinks so.
21:50
Look Liam Gallagher Knows How To Hold The Main Stage
21:50
Closed barn again causes disappointment
21:23
Fever Ray: Terrible and sultry at the same time
Fever Ray is one of the many discoveries at Werchter this Friday. You know this monstrous, alien-looking singer Carin Dreiser as one of the two halves of the electronic duo The Knife. She impresses with the songs on her latest album, Radical Romantics.
9:00 pm
Even on Friday many wives were roaming in the meadow
No festival without well-known people. From Billy Lears to Roel Vanderstuken: Here’s which famous people can be found at the festival site today.
20:57
Merchandising also does not survive inflation
Everything is more expensive in Werchter, and goods are not immune to inflation. Where a Charlotte de Witte T-shirt – one of the top showings on Thursday – cost 90 euros last year, this year you’ll have to pay no less than 100 euros for it. Instantly one of the most expensive band shirts on merchant counters this year. “The most expensive item this year is a purple bomber jacket from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, which costs 125 euros,” says merchandising saleswoman Lisa. “And yet it almost sold out around noon yesterday.”
20:31
Anyone need a pick-me-up?
20:22
two for the price of one
20:19
Fruit and beer? It’s fun!
20:08
meet the metalmen of the who
The Huns are back, and they’re crushing the stage at Club C.
6:58 pm
Chris van Tongelen working as one of the campsite managers at The Hive this weekend
Chris Van Tongelen is present at Rock Werchter, but not to party. He’s working this weekend at The Hive as one of the campground managers. Chris explains, “The organization contacted me after leading the vaccination center in Putte during the Corona epidemic.”
In addition to acting and singing, Van Tongelen also has considerable experience in the organization and production of musicals. Nevertheless, he takes time out of his busy schedule to enjoy the atmosphere in the meadows with daughter Leila-Jane and partner Anneliese. Who would they still like to see? Metal swan from Hu, Mongolia. “I saw the description and thought, I must check it out!”
6:56 pm
Look Zuhl Demir ventures into a silent disco
Do you want to loosen your feet up on Gustaf’s ‘All Because of You’ or would you like to groove a little to Las Ketchup’s ‘Asereje’ aka ‘The Ketchup Song’? Zuhl Demir does so with a big smile on his face. And it can also take selfie.
18:41
Chit or Pat: Jan Paternoster presents the new BBR album on the meadow
6:35 pm
well spotted!
We have a feeling this group of friends wouldn’t take their eyes off each other anyway.
18:13
Intimate Atmosphere at Tamino
An intimate set for 25,000 people? Tamino does it – again disappointingly off – in The Barn on Werchter.
5:56 pm
in the picture. Minister Zuhl Demir quickly went to the barber
Flemish Minister of Justice and Enforcement Zuhl Demir will soon visit Werchter silent disco, Before that she went to the hairdresser.
5:27 pm
Erik (41) suffers from Alström syndrome, but is already in his 22nd version: “Is someone singing out of tune. I’ve always heard it”.
A small camp site right in front of the main entrance. Eric (41) has a tent there for years. The music fanatic first lost his eyesight due to his condition and now his hearing is also getting affected. At the ADL campsite (normal daily life) he experiences celebration with several fellow patients and 40 observers. “I’ve been coming here for years.”
