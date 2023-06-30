Live. Rock Werchter’s second day in full swing: Zuhl Demir goes crazy during a silent disco – intimate atmosphere at Tamino | rock werchter

6:58 pm



Chris van Tongelen working as one of the campsite managers at The Hive this weekend

Chris Van Tongelen is present at Rock Werchter, but not to party. He’s working this weekend at The Hive as one of the campground managers. Chris explains, “The organization contacted me after leading the vaccination center in Putte during the Corona epidemic.”

In addition to acting and singing, Van Tongelen also has considerable experience in the organization and production of musicals. Nevertheless, he takes time out of his busy schedule to enjoy the atmosphere in the meadows with daughter Leila-Jane and partner Anneliese. Who would they still like to see? Metal swan from Hu, Mongolia. “I saw the description and thought, I must check it out!”