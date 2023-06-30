Live. Rock Werchter’s second day in full swing: Zuhl Demir goes crazy during a silent disco – intimate atmosphere at Tamino | rock werchter

6:58 pm

Chris van Tongelen working as one of the campsite managers at The Hive this weekend

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
Chris Van Tongelen is present at Rock Werchter, but not to party. He’s working this weekend at The Hive as one of the campground managers. Chris explains, “The organization contacted me after leading the vaccination center in Putte during the Corona epidemic.”

In addition to acting and singing, Van Tongelen also has considerable experience in the organization and production of musicals. Nevertheless, he takes time out of his busy schedule to enjoy the atmosphere in the meadows with daughter Leila-Jane and partner Anneliese. Who would they still like to see? Metal swan from Hu, Mongolia. “I saw the description and thought, I must check it out!”

6:56 pm

Look Zuhl Demir ventures into a silent disco

Do you want to loosen your feet up on Gustaf’s ‘All Because of You’ or would you like to groove a little to Las Ketchup’s ‘Asereje’ aka ‘The Ketchup Song’? Zuhl Demir does so with a big smile on his face. And it can also take selfie.


18:41

Chit or Pat: Jan Paternoster presents the new BBR album on the meadow


6:35 pm

well spotted!

We have a feeling this group of friends wouldn’t take their eyes off each other anyway.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
18:13

Intimate Atmosphere at Tamino

An intimate set for 25,000 people? Tamino does it – again disappointingly off – in The Barn on Werchter.


5:56 pm

in the picture. Minister Zuhl Demir quickly went to the barber

Flemish Minister of Justice and Enforcement Zuhl Demir will soon visit Werchter silent disco, Before that she went to the hairdresser.

Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News
Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News
Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News
5:27 pm

Erik (41) suffers from Alström syndrome, but is already in his 22nd version: “Is someone singing out of tune. I’ve always heard it”.

Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Ph.D.
A small camp site right in front of the main entrance. Eric (41) has a tent there for years. The music fanatic first lost his eyesight due to his condition and now his hearing is also getting affected. At the ADL campsite (normal daily life) he experiences celebration with several fellow patients and 40 observers. “I’ve been coming here for years.”

You can read the full interview with Eric here.

17:21

3 quick questions from Matejur

Peter-Jan Vanstockstraeten / Ph.D.
Who exactly did you want to see?

Who is your hidden gem?

“Last Year. Imagine Dragons”

5:18 pm

Harry Styles is still on the grounds of the festival…

Fun Fact: Harry Styles’ feathers are still scattered all over the festival grounds and prove stubborn to the cleanup crews. A festival employee says, “Every day the grass field is ‘vacuumed’ with large machines that can continue for up to 2 hours before filling up.” “After Harry, the machines filled up after barely half an hour”.


5:15 pm

bere bire were

What did our reviewer think about Bare? You read it here.

17:11

Two birds with one stone

Enjoy music and get a tan at the same time? say no moreThis woman must have thought.

Joel Hoylaerts/PhotoNews
4:40 pm

Familiar people once again at the festival site

Also on Fridays you can see quite a number of wives at Rock Werchter. ‘Family’ actor Roel Vanderstuken Out with the whole gang. ,#rockwerchter It shouldn’t be that funny,” the actor said on social media.


Even more Sandra’s Bakery Today I am roaming in the meadow. Like Roel Vanderstuken, she took her entire entourage with her. “The summer has officially begun. @rockwerchterfestival with my loved ones“It seems there.

Sandra's Bakery at Rock Werchter.
15:17

The Viagra Boys Teach Us a Lesson in ‘Kick Up the Whack’ With ‘Slow Learner’


14:44

The new payment system also has its advantages

The cashless payment system may cause some frustration for festival-goers, but brain cells get some rest, as you don’t have to do conversions. All price lists are transparent: the price in Euros corresponds exactly to the number of coins. And the institution itself also supports the system. Find out more about it here.

photo news
14:38

The First Red Hot Chili Peppers Fan Is Already Here

13:56

Our reporter at Rock Werchter: “Big names at The Barn today”


13:50

Even more Belgian pride: Berre was there too


Bere.
13:32

The Haunted Youth is Belgium’s opener on the main stage

Yesterday it was the turn of Compact Disc Dummies, today Joachim Liebens’ indie rock band takes the main stage.

photo news
13:26

wife. find out

Well-known faces also arrived at Werchter yesterday.


