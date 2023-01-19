The ninth edition of the Golden League tournament, brings together the best players of the well-known League of Legends video game to compete for an economic prize, this tournament has been held in recent years with the support of the movistar fiber to guarantee its good execution and transmission, this league, which is purely digital, has more than a million viewers online.

The transmissions began on January 15 of this year on the official channel LVP (Colombian Professional Video Game League – Group MEDIAPRO) and It will be broadcast on eltiempoplay.com on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. and Mondays at 7:00 p.m..

The sessions will be accompanied by charismatic and well-known voices in the world of video games to make this edition the best in recent years.

In this season 8 of the best-known teams today will participate, In addition, the champion of the previous Zeu5 Bogotá edition will be present, who will compete for first place and a place in the new Northern Regional League that will feature the best talents in the League of Legends world. The 8 teams will face each other with duels to the death and the winner will represent the country.

2023 New Format League of Legends

There is always a surprise in each tournament held and for this 2023 The league allowed the participating teams to face each other in a group stage with best of two matches, where they will accumulate points that will position them directly to the Play Offs or send them to a game to the death for a second chance in the “loser bracket”.

This will not be the only change for the 2023 tournament, after two years of holding the fully digital event, this year there will be a face-to-face meeting to demonstrate the finals of the opening and the super cupThis variation will depend on the health situation in the country, however, in recent months no events have been canceled again due to these events, which is a good sign for the Golden League.

Remember that you can watch the broadcast at eltiempoplay.com and Support your favorite squad.