Liverpool have already held meetings with the main candidate to replace Klopp

2024-02-07



former german international Bastian Schweinsteiger believes that the current coach bayer leverkusen, xabi alonsoWill step down from coaching Liverpool and he believes it could happen next summer.

“I know Xabi and I think his big dream is to become Liverpool coach and I can imagine him leaving for Liverpool this summer.”The former Bayern player told the First German Television Network (ARD) xabi alonso He played for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, with the team he won the 2005 title with. Champions League. then he left real Madrid and to bayernWhere he was Schweinsteiger’s teammate for one season.

statement of Schweinsteiger They occur just a few days before a major match leverkusen Against Bayern. Aspirin team is currently the leader BundesligaTwo points above the Bavarian club.

-Meeting Zaabi-

football talk It is understood that people close to Liverpool and the 42-year-old tactician have had a first meeting, which they described as “positive”. In that sense, a new meeting was agreed upon in the future to be able to reach an agreement. zabby Become the Liverpool manager for the 2024/25 season.

