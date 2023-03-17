Lizzo is confirmed musical attraction of “Saturday Night Live”

She knows she won! One of the most successful celebrities of 2022, lizzo was confirmed, this Monday (12), as a musical attraction of the “Saturday Night Live”, one of the highest-rated shows on American television. AE the fans of the singer of “About Damn Time” You won’t have to wait long for this super presentation of the star over there, see?! Come check it out!

READ MORE:

As announced on the attraction’s social media, lizzo take the stage of “SNL” this Saturday, December 17th. Very fair to celebrate the great year that the star conquered in 2022. After all, only with “About Damn Time”, lead single from his most recent album, the “Special”the singer reached the Top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100.

To accompany her, the star Austin Butlerinterpreter of Elvis Presley in his latest biopic “Elvis”, will be the host of the evening. On twitter, lizzo shared the post and joked: “Surprise”. Which hits will the artist present on this very special night, huh?!

read more

SURPRISE https://t.co/uusoxloUQW — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) December 11, 2022

Advertising









Advertising

There is still no information about which tracks will be performed by the singer, but it is worth remembering that, in April of this year, in addition to fulfilling her mission as a presenter, she also took to the same stage to sing.r “About Damn Time” It is “Special”, title track of your album. Remember:

Success on TikTok

lizzo has known how to reinvent itself since reaching global success in 2019, with the album “Cuz I Love You“. For the launch of his new album, “Special“, the singer adopted a sure strategy on social networks, investing in TikTok – which took her to the top of the main music charts.

Owner of one of the biggest virals of the year with the song “About Damnn Time“, Lizzo occupied the top of the ranking of most successful musical artists with the American public on the platform in 2022.

According to information released by the Varietywith 26 million followersthe voice of2 be loved” surpassed names like Bad Bunny, Rosalía It is Billie Eilish in TikTok’s annual ranking. The single “About Damn Time” was the fourth most popular song on the platform and the video published by the artist reproducing the “challenge” created for the song ranked seventh on the list of popular videos.

Top Music Artists of 2022 on US TikTok

Lizzo (@lizzo) Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) Bad Bunny (@badbunny) Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) Doja Cat (@dojacat) Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) Nessa Barrett (@nessaabarrett) Yung Gravy (@yunggravy) Billie Eilish (@billieeilish) Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

Top Virals in 2022 in the US

@amauryguichon: Building a big chocolate giraffe @chipmunksoftiktok: Squishy is back from hibernation! @rosalia: You can tell a lot by the way you chew gum @blondebrunetteredhead: “Jiggle Jiggle” in the voice of the actors of Riverdale @little.blooming.women: “I’m just a baby!” @schmoyoho: Corn Kid remix @lizzo: Lizzo’s Choreography for “About Damn Time” @itsmrfinn: A teacher’s school’s annual music reveal @jimmydarts: Helping Tom get back on his feet @meltandpour: The final showdown: lava vs ice

Viral Songs in 2022 on US TikTok

“Sunroof” – Nicky Youre & Dazy “L$d” – Luclover “Ginseng Strip 2002” – Yung Lean “About Damn Time” – Lizzo “Just a Cloud Away” – Pharrell Williams “Forever” – Labrinth “Wait a minute!” – Willow “Jiggle Jiggle” – Duke & Jones, Louis Theroux “BILLIE EILISH.” – Armani White “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush

Breakthrough Artists in 2022 on TikTok USA

Ice Spice – @icespicee Steve Lacy – @steve.lacy Bailey Zimmerman – @bailey.zimmerman JVKE – @jvke Benson Boone – @bensonboone GloRilla – @glorilla03 Latto – @latto777 Omar Apollo – @omar.apollo Muni Long – @munilong Anees – @anee

Most Viewed Artists in 2022 on TikTok Global: