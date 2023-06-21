Lizzy van der Ligt and Yuki Kempees share the best and most important festival tips

lizzie van der ligt And yuki kempis is the cover star of Grazia’s festival issue. So we had no choice but to ask the duo for their best festival tips.

organizations

Since Lizzie is known for her great sense of style, she always likes to take her own fashion inspiration at a festival. “I love seeing what people are wearing. Festival goers often try innovative things and I am always inspired by festival stalls. But what should not be missing from your festival look this year?” of Bailey Jewelery Go for it, that’s a trend you’ve seen a lot at Coachella. Keep your outfit cool and unbuttoned with a belly chain for example Hailey Bieber Who paired it with jeans and a simple white tank top.

Lizzie also explains the importance of wearing good footwear during the festival. “Good shoes are a must on the day of celebration. Of course you want them to look good, but you also need to be able to walk for miles in them. I love the shoes themselves, but also the Gazelle and Samba from Adidas are totally back!”

discover new artists

Of course you’re not only there to shine in your festival attire, but also to discover new artists. Yuki’s advice: “Allow yourself to be surprised at the festivals. Check the timetable for exactly what you don’t want to miss, but don’t commit too much. It’s where you discover new, great artists that you might never have seen otherwise.

That’s why the Kris Kross Amsterdam member believes you shouldn’t skip small steps. “I spent four years there myself and see where you see the best surprises and the most creative work.”

pringles cap

Although most people – fortunately – have predominantly positive experiences at festivals, unfortunately you will occasionally hear stories of someone getting drunk during a festival. To prevent you from pouring some into your drink, you can of course drink it all in one go. But Yuki also has another handy tip: “Use a Pringles cap as a lid for your drink cup; I recently heard that it fits perfectly. Ideal if you’re dancing or want to keep from throwing something in your drink.

In the latest Grazia, Lizzy and Yuki explain why they’re so excited about the summer festival and reveal more about their relationship and parenthood. Now in store!

Interview: Jill Wass | Photography: Key & Key @ StickyStuff | Styling: Valerie Ntantu, Anne Lotte van Bree (assistant) | Hair and make-up: Mignon de Serire de Bijornet