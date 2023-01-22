LLA 2023: Teams, schedules and how to watch the Latin league of League of Legends

Latin America was missing. The different regions have started their competitive season of the League of Legends video game and the ALL will not be the exception.

8 teams will play from this Tuesday, January 24, the maximum competition of this esports with a clear objective: to reach a quota to be representatives of our region in world tournaments.

This is how the LLA 2023 begins

The opening of the ALL 2023 It will be played in two phases. The group stage is a robin round of round robin in best of 3 games series.

The top 6 teams will advance to the Playoffs, where they will meet in double-elimination brackets in a best-of-5 series. Whoever wins will go to the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and will win a prize of $30,000.

The teams that make up the LLA are the following:

infinity

Zerito (Argentina)

SolidSnake (Peru)

Keine (South Korea)

5Kid (South Korea)

Ackermann (Argentina)

Estral Esports

Access (Argentina)

Josedeodo (Argentina)

Takeover (Chile)

Sam D (South Korea)

Shadow (Argentina)

rainbow7

Bong (South Korea)

Oddie (Peru)

Mireu (South Korea)

CEO (Argentina)

Lyonz (Argentina)

isurus

Bread (Argentina)

Grell (Mexico)

Kaze (Argentina)

Gavotto (Mexico)

Jelly (South Korea)

All Knights

Zothve (Chile)

Chieftain (South Korea)

Leza (Mexico)

Viciún (Chile)

Minit (South Korea)

Team Azé

Parang (South Korea)

Dimitry (Dominican Republic)

Alone (Chile)

Focus (South Korea)

IgnaVilu1 (Argentina)

Six Karma

Meaning (South Korea)

OnFleek (South Korea)

Cody (Chile)

Snaker (Argentina)

Shu Hari (South Korea)

The Kings

Buggas (Uruguay)

Mataz (Mexico)

TopLop (Argentina)

Lyg (Chile)

Leatherback (Costa Rica)

How to see the ALL 2023?

The ALL will return this January 24 and it can be seen on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from your home or from the Artz Pedregal Arena in Mexico at 4 pm (MX) 5 pm (CO-PE) or 7 pm (AR-CL).

We will enjoy them on the official channels of the ALL in:

Where will the grand final of the LLA 2023 be played?

Riot Games Latin America confirmed that the final will be played in Chile still on a date and venue to be confirmed. This announcement marks the return of the final of the competition after 2019, when the Closing Final of the Latin American League took place in Talcahuano.

