LLA: Estral said goodbye to most of his roster ahead of the Clausura

Estral Esports fired its third player and will almost completely renew its roster for the LLA Clausura.

The Mexican organization has several modifications for its League of Legends squad in its plans and these did not wait. This Sunday, Estral Esports confirmed the departure of Shadow of the roster that will represent them in the Closing of the LLA. In this way, the Argentine support becomes the third player to leave the team, joining Poss and Takeover.

Little by little, the League of Legends season is fully immersed in what will be the start of the 2023 Mid Season Invitational. As we all know, the representative of Latin America will be Movistar R7, after being crowned champion of the LLA Opening against Six Karma. Meanwhile, the rest of the teams rest and prepare in the best way to face the start of the next tournament. In the case of Estral Esports, their performance in the Apertura does not seem to have left the organization in agreement. The Mexican squad was the main favorite for the title, but stayed in third place after falling, precisely, before the rainbow

For this reason, Estral prepares several roster changes for the start of the Closing of the LLA. In the first instance, The “Pharaohs” parted ways with the midlaner takeover, who arrived just for this division. A day later, the farewell was for the Korean toplaner, poses, who was Acce’s replacement in the middle of the Apertura. Finally, the third member to leave the team is the Argentine support Shadow, which came as a surprise to most of the fans. In this way, the only survivors of the roster that played in the Apertura are his jungler (Josedeodo) and the shooter (SamD).

In short, it is clear that the Mexican organization has a 180 degree turn in its plans for what will be its squad during the Clausura. Probably in the next few days we will meet the new faces of Estralso keep an eye on CodigoEsports so you don’t miss anything.