LLA: Isurus sent Grell as a substitute for “unacceptable behavior”

After the first week of action, the most important League of Legends competition in Latin America already has a roster change. This Friday, Isurus announced that Jesus “Grel” Loya will become substitute immediately on his ALL roster, due to “unacceptable behaviors.” In addition, the Argentine organization clarified that the new player for the jungle will be revealed soon.

This week, the Opening of the Latin American League began and there were two excellent days of League of Legends. Despite the good start of the renewed competition, it seems that not everything has been good news, at least regarding the teams. In today’s session, isurus surprised everyone by launching a statement to announce the immediate replacement of Grell, the jungler of the team. As specified by the “Shark”, The Mexican player had a series of “unacceptable and unethical behaviors”. It seems that these occurred on Tuesday the 24th, the day Isurus lost 2-0 to Estral Esports.

Before the following Tuesday and Wednesday of #LLAthe results of Opening Week 1 2023: ✅ The Resús took control

✅ Esports revived

✅ Many tweets based

✅ We were happy

✅ And this is how the markers were: pic.twitter.com/Xh5GNK9kuh — LLA (@LLA) January 27, 2023

“It’s definitely not a pleasant situation for us as an organization, but we do not allow any question that involves disrespect, camaraderie or professionalism, considering them unjustifiable in any context,” Isurus explained in his statement. Likewise, they also confirmed that news of the replacement for the Mexican jungle will be received soon, so we can expect his debut to take place next week, when the Shark faces Team Aze. For his part, Grell spoke about it on his networks and, despite accepting the sanction, he stressed that “there is more context” in the whole situation.

Friends, I accept the Isurus statement, I had a bad attitude and I agree with their decision, you don’t have to worry about me, there is more context and in the future everything will develop well 😌 —Grell (@GrellLol) January 27, 2023

Definitely, the reasons for Isurus’s decision on Grell are still unclear, although the words used in the statement indicate a strong indiscipline. It should be noted that the Mexican player had a poor performance (and his team in general) against Estral, finishing 1/8/3 with Viego and 0/4/4 with Sejuani.