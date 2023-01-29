LLA: Isurus sent Grell as a substitute for “unacceptable behavior”

According to the Isurus statement, Grell will become a substitute immediately and his replacement will be announced soon.
After the first week of action, the most important League of Legends competition in Latin America already has a roster change. This Friday, Isurus announced that Jesus “Grel” Loya will become substitute immediately on his ALL roster, due to “unacceptable behaviors.” In addition, the Argentine organization clarified that the new player for the jungle will be revealed soon.
This week, the Opening of the Latin American League began and there were two excellent days of League of Legends. Despite the good start of the renewed competition, it seems that not everything has been good news, at least regarding the teams. In today’s session, isurus surprised everyone by launching a statement to announce the immediate replacement of Grell, the jungler of the team. As specified by the “Shark”, The Mexican player had a series of “unacceptable and unethical behaviors”. It seems that these occurred on Tuesday the 24th, the day Isurus lost 2-0 to Estral Esports.
“It’s definitely not a pleasant situation for us as an organization, but we do not allow any question that involves disrespect, camaraderie or professionalism, considering them unjustifiable in any context,” Isurus explained in his statement. Likewise, they also confirmed that news of the replacement for the Mexican jungle will be received soon, so we can expect his debut to take place next week, when the Shark faces Team Aze. For his part, Grell spoke about it on his networks and, despite accepting the sanction, he stressed that “there is more context” in the whole situation.
Definitely, the reasons for Isurus’s decision on Grell are still unclear, although the words used in the statement indicate a strong indiscipline. It should be noted that the Mexican player had a poor performance (and his team in general) against Estral, finishing 1/8/3 with Viego and 0/4/4 with Sejuani.