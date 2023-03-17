LLA League of Legends: Six Karma and Rainbow7 gave the surprise and sent Estral and Isurus to the bottom bracket of the Playoffs

The competitive level of League of Legends in LATAM is on fire after the double surprise that we saw yesterday at LLA 2023. More info, here!

The pointer and the escort of the Group stage they were sent to the lower bracket! During the afternoon-night yesterday in Latin America the meetings corresponding to the beginning of the Playoffs in Opening 2023 in League of Legends where without a doubt the surprises of the day were the victories of Six Karma and rainbow7.

In the run-up to the beginning of the final phase of the Opening 2023, Estral and isurus came as favorites after what was an exceptional step in the Group stage by both teams, who finished with a record of 6 wins and one loss. However, this fact did not intimidate 6K and Rainbow7.

As established Riot Games In the competition format, the leader of the Group stage is rewarded with the privilege of being able to choose the rival he wants among the third and fourth position from the previous round. On the other hand, the will of Estral was to play in front of Six Karmaa Mexican organization that had ended in the fourth position.

Now, below you will find the development of the meeting for the top box between Estral vs. 6K, with the compositions used by each team. Before starting, Estral formed with Poss, Josedeodo, Takeover, Hans SamD and Shadow while Six Karma came out next to Meaning, OnFleek, Cody, Snaker and Shu Hari:

game 1: Estral: Gragas, Viego, Sylas, Varus and Tahm Kench // 6K: Renekton, Wukong, Zoe, Senna and Seraphine – Victory for Six Karma in 26 minutes.

Game 2: Estral: Olaf, Lee Sin, Annie, Zeri and Lulu // 6K: Renekton, Hecarim, Zoe, Senna and Seraphine – Victory for Estral in 27:30 minutes.

Game 3: Estral: Gnar, Gragas, Sylas, Zeri and Lulu // 6K: Renekton, Lee Sin, Zoe, Aphelios and Annie – Victory for 6K in 30:57 minutes.

Game 4: Estral: Sion, Lee Sin, Ahri, Aphelios and Nautilus // 6K: Aatrox, Poppy, Gragas, Zeri and Annie – Victory for 6K in 28:56 minutes and series winner 3 to 1 .



With this result, Six Karma will continue his participation from the top box and, from the side of Estralthe pointer of the Group stage will now compete in the lower bracket although it will only do so from the round 3 since we remember that the round 1 corresponds to the meeting between infinity vs. All Knights and in the round 2 wait isurusafter what was his fall before Rainbow 7.

For now, the Shark I had started on the right foot after a victory in the game 1. The same way, R7 He showed his face by tying the series and then coming forward 2 to 1. It was here when isurus woke up to redo the contest, although in the last game of the series, rainbow7 could get the pass to the next round: top bracket final vs. 6K.

As a complement, the champions used throughout the 5 games of the exciting definition between Isurus (bread, Seize, Kaze, Gavotto and Jelly) vs. rainbow7 (Bong, Oddie, Mireu, Ceo and Lyonz):

First Game: A7: Cho’Gath, Viego, Aurelion Sol, Sivir, and Tahm Kench // Isurus: Camille, Sejuani, Sylas, Aphelios, and Varus – Victory for isurus in 32 minutes .

Second Game: A7: Ornn, Lee Sin, LeBlanc, Zeri and Lulu // Isurus: Renekton, Vi, Sylas, Lucian and Nami – Victory for Rainbow 7 in 35 minutes .

Third game: A7: Renekton, Sejuani, Sylas, Zeri and Renata // Isurus: Ornn, Vi, Akali, Aphelios and Nautilus – Victory for Rainbow 7 in 31:30 minutes .

Fourth game: R7: Renekton, Viego, Veigar, Zeri and Lulu // Isurus: Ornn, Lee Sin, Sylas, Jinx and Blitzcrank – Victory for isurus in 22:30 minutes .

Game Five: A7: Cho’Gath, Lee Sin, Akali, Aphelios and Thresh // Isurus: Sion, Poppy, Sylas, Draven and Blitzcrank – Victory and Series for R7 in 27:20 minutes .



Finally, the action of Opening 2023 of League of Legends will be resumed next Tuesday March 21 with the cross between All Knights vs. infinity at 7:00 p.m. of Argentina. Whoever wins the series will have to see the faces vs. isurus on a date to be confirmed. Lastly, the semifinal of upper bracket it will be rainbow7 vs. Six Karma he 3/28. I lived all the matches live through the channel twitch of the Opening 2023.

