LLA League of Legends: The preview of the second week of the Playoffs begins – Matches and schedules

The LLA will begin its second week for the Playoffs, where the infinite and the gentlemen will seek their pass and face the shark. Find out everything, in the note.

The LLA or Latin American League of League of Legends will celebrate its sSecond phase of the Playoffs this Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22 at Artz Pedregal, Mexico City. These series to best of five games have as protagonists Estral Esports, Isurus, Movistar R7, Six Karma, Infinity and All Knights. It was already playing its first week, with 6K and R7 reaching the Semifinals and with the sharks together with Estral to the losers’ bracket, This week we will be able to find out which team will advance towards the third week of the playoffs and who will be left out.

all or nothing tuesday

He Tuesday 21 we will have the confrontation between Infinity and All Knightsboth are the teams that started in this losers bracket for the Playoffs. The balance is for infinity, by defeating them in the regular phase by 2-0. The loser of this series will be out of competitionwhile the winner will move on the next day and face Isurus.

See more One last life at stake! In the second week of the playoffs, two teams will say goodbye to the 2023 Opening of the #LLAwhile others will have a survival in the lower key. Ready to live all the excitement of the LLA playoffs? By https://t.co/4x01mGonUv pic.twitter.com/7BI34Zcdyn — LLA (@LLA) March 20, 2023

Wednesday with definitions

The sharks are waiting between infinity and the knights, within the framework of the first week of playoffs, we managed to speak with kaze after their match against R7, where they lost 3-2. The J17-year-old former Primate player arrived at Isurus late last year in his Mid Laner position. After promoting the primates to the Master Flow League, he jumped to the LLA to play in Tier 1 of League of Legends in Latin America.

–Is the kid’s dream come true?

Yes, the truth is crazy to be here so young and be with people who have so much experience. From the Promo-relegation in Argentina with Primate to play Playoffs in the LLA, it was a great change and it is the kid’s dream.

–Do you miss the food from home a little?

It is strange if, the food from home and a bit the family, it was all very fast, we finished the season with primates and I came to Mexico to compete.

–In case everything goes well. Against whom do you want to play the final and, in case of winning, who would you like to face at MSI?

I would like to take revenge against R7 for throwing us into the losers bracket and whoever I want in the MSI is T1 and be against Faker in the Main Stage.

The second week of Playoffs of the LLA Apertura 2023 You will be able to follow her live from her official channel, on Twitch or Youtube. As every week, the Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. in Argentina.

Share it with whoever you want