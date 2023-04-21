LLA: Leviathan takes the place of The Kings

La Levianeta takes the place of The Kings in the LLA and will help solve the financial problems left by the Mexican organization.

The competitive professional in our region continues with the important changes, facing the next split. After the departure of The Kings for non-compliance with the Latin American League, Riot Games announced that Leviathan will be the new team of the ALL and will help solve the financial problems left by the Mexican organization.

After a couple of days of rumors, the LLA finally confirmed the departure of The Kings of the tournament after lasting a single split in the first division. This as a result of the investigation against the organization regarding the non-payment claims made by the players and coaches who were part of the squad.

Read also: LLA: Riot announced the expulsion of The Kings from the league

Riot Games announced the arrival of Leviathan to the Latin American League who joins the tournament with “a robust entry plan.” La Levianeta will help cover the players and coaches affected by the breach of agreements of The kingsthe statement added.

“It is an honor to come to do our bit for the LLA, and to give our all so that the fans see the best possible show,” he said. Fernando DiezExecutive Director of Leviathan. La Levianeta is committed to fulfilling all the responsibilities assumed in this new challenge, giving a good show and being very close to the public, he added.

Read also: LLA: Is The Kings leaving? What is known so far

The output of The Kings of the competitive also caused that Riot have to cancel the 2023 Relegation Promotion event, “to give more stability to the scene.” However, they will give $50,000 USD to the team that wins the series between the champion of the North Regional and the one of South Regional. This will add to the current contribution that the LVP will deliver to the Regional Leagues for this year.

Leviathan is one of the most popular teams in the region, having a great performance in Valorant and the competitive Argentinean Lolcoming out champion in the Closure of the extinct Master Flow League in 2022. In the coming weeks the organization will present the roster with which it will compete in the closing tournament of the ALL.