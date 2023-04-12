LLA of League of Legends: teams, day, schedule and everything there is to know about the final in Chile

This Friday, April 14, the grand final of the opening of the Latin American League (LLA) of League of Legends between Six Karma and Movistar R7 will take place in Santiago de Chile. The winner of this spectacular showdown will have their place in the Play-In secured for MSI 2023 to be held in London, England in May.

After an exciting and closely fought regular season, Six Karma and Movistar R7 They will reissue the semifinal of the upper bracket of the playoffs. With his arrival at this definition, Six Karma rose like him second team in history to reach a final in their first participation in the main regional league.

After falling in the semifinals of the upper key, Movistar R7 had to face Estral Esports, the winner of the lower bracket. The team that has on its roster the Argentine CEO and Lyonz he took the match by a clear 3-1. In this way, the Mexican team earned the possibility of a new definition in its rich history: in the LLA they were champions of the Clausura 2020 and the Apertura 2022, they were also champion eleven times in North Latin America. In this final there will be a strong Argentine representationsince in addition to the two that Movistar R7 has on its roster there are also Snaker and Hika in the Six Karma lineup.

The format of the Grand Final of the Opening of the LLA will be an unmissable clash to the best of 5 games and will be held at the Movistar Arena of Santiagowithin the framework of the Gamers City Chile, a major event that brings together fans of gaming, esports and music. He winner of the definition of the most important League of Legends tournament in the region will not only take the glory but will also keep the possibility of participating in the MSI 2023 Play-In that will be held in May in London, England.

How to watch the final of the LLA

He Friday, April 14 from 9:00 p.m. in Argentina you can see the meeting between Six Karma and Movistar R7 in the city of Santiago de Chile. It will be transmitted through the LoL Esports official page or their official channels of twitch, Youtube and Trovo.

Being face-to-face, those who are in Santiago de Chile will also be able to enjoy the grand finale of the Opening of the LLA on the first day of Gamers City Chile. The entrance for the event can be obtained at the following link and gives attendees the opportunity to participate in the different activities offered by the gaming, Esports and music fair.