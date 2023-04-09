LLA: R7 face Six Karma in the final after beating Estral

There is already an intense climate in the Latin American League of Legends with the arrival at the definition stage of their first split of the year. We already know the two finalists of the tournament Opening 2023, Six Karma and Movistar R7, who defeated by 3 to 1 in his series of semifinals to Estral Esports and that now he will have his chance for revenge against Six Karma in the end of the ALL that will be played in Chile.

Yes ok Estral domin in the Regular Phase, it seems that he has not been the same since the departure of access in the middle of the split affecting not only the toplane but the entire team that had to face a team with the level of R7, who was clearly superior on all four maps.

R7 stayed focused punishing the bottom lane of Estral from the beginning and despite the fact that the eagles tried to respond by obtaining some goals, it was not enough to stop their rival’s attacks, falling after 32 minutes.

in the second game Movistar R7 he repeated his gank strategy in the bottom lane again and this time Estral was able to stay in the game. With a fairly even score, there was only one mistake left to conclude the victory and it is at that moment that Lorenzo Ceo Tevez He looked for the play that ended up sentencing the winning point for the Mexican squad.

In the third game, the selection of look of Aurelion Sol wreaked havoc taking advantage in the early game and thanks to the performance of the Oddie’s Sejuani (2/1/8) that marked the times and the Ceo’s Xayah (4/0/8) who put the finishing touches on the crack were able to make it 2-0 after 30 minutes.

R7 He did not waste his opportunity, delivering the coup de grace and thus advancing to the final against 6K. after, stomping Estral with a lot of aggressiveness showing a great level and closing the final 3-1 after 32 minutes.

THIS IS MY FUCKING TEAM pic.twitter.com/FqmSrPxJ7r — Movistar R7 (@Rainbow7lol) April 5, 2023

Thus Rainbow 7 They earned a place in the final of the ALL and must face Six Karma next April 14 at the Gamergy from Chile where to seek revenge and lift the title.