LLA: The first renewed week of the Latin league of League of Legends began with a new format

The LLA began on January 24 and has already put its new scoring system to the test. Find out the results in this Opening 2023, inside the note.

The LLA or Latin American League of League of Legends, began its nNew edition Opening 2023 in Mexico. Its new format, similar to that of other regions, is based on a best of three games per datewithout going back and forth in the fighting as it was in its last edition. The team that wins 2-0 will receive three points.while those who achieve a 2-1, will only receive two points. The first six teams, of the eight participating, they will go to the playoffs after seven weeks of competition, while the last two will wait for the start of the LLA Clausura 2023.

The Mexican teams in this opening are Estral Esports, Movistar R7, Six Karma, Team Aze and the newcomer The Kings. On the Argentine side, Isurus GamingChile with All Knights and to close, For Costa Rica, infinity. They have all already played their first two games against each other and will try to keep winning, or get their first points, in the coming weeks.

Along with the eight squads, there are the casters, analysts and interviewers, that were renewed compared to 2022 with Magui Sunshine, Privateer, lenore, Nachittus, rafamaik, Tyrone, Professor AndresX, jirall and Lauriane Agnolin. They will all be responsible for the information and give life to each of the games.

The start was given this Tuesday January 24the Clausura 2023 final was revived, but with the opposite result, since Isurus fell 2-0 against Estral Esportswith the Shadow and ShamD botlane devouring the sharks. In 28 and 29 minutes respectivelythe eagles managed to beat the sharks and get their first point. after this seriesthe time has come infinitywho faces the last Apertura champion, Team Azé, managing to get the three points by beating the aces 2-0. With 34 and 30 minutesinfinity achieved its points with the great presence of 5kid or cincopibe as it is currently known and Solid.

The Wednesdayto close the first week, it was the turn of R7 to face the knights of Chile, All Knights. After two games of 24 minutes Y look beside oddie, the rainbow got three pointsafter defeat the knights 2-0. What last game of the week, both debutants in the league met, 6K vs. The Kings. Closing in two gameslike the rest of the series this week, 6K took all three points in 34 and 38 minutes of games.

All the action of the Opening 2023 you can follow it live from his official channelfor twitch or Youtube. Matches start every Tuesday Y Wednesday starting at 19 hours in Argentina.

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts