Local Council. Optimism in Nieuwwerkerken: “2022 was a very strong year economically” (Neuwerkerken)

annual accounts: The Financial Director was the guest of honor to present the Annual Accounts for 2022. The biggest investments in 2022 were a brush truck (232,000 euros), meeting places in Cozen (198,000 euros), road maintenance (172,000 euros), an additional storage room in De Brugg (122,000 euros) and repairs to the church roof. Binderveld (80,000 Euro). The total expenditure was 7.1 million euros. About half of this went to wages. Total receipts were 8.8 million euros. This creates a positive balance of over 1.7 million euros. Adding to the previous reserves, this gives the municipality a piggy bank of more than 8 million euros. The debt per capita decreased for the eighth year in a row and now stands at 546 euros per capita. “We can indeed talk of a very positive year from a financial point of view”, concluded the general manager in his explanation.

management agreement: This favorable financial situation is in sharp contrast to the neighboring municipality Sint-Truiden, which has more than six times the debt per inhabitant. Council member Luke Weiss (CD&V) said, “The alderman of the Department of Public Works there informed me that there are currently no resources to restore Heide.” Sint-Truiden had previously canceled the planned construction of cycle paths. “This road is located on the Sint-Truiden area, but connects Nieuwwerkerken center and Cozen. The road is mainly used by our residents. But the road surface is very bad and dangerous. That is why I would like to propose a management agreement with Sint-Truiden for this, which is technically possible. Then Nieuwerkerk can repair the road, and Sint-Truiden can reimburse us for the cost afterwards. Comrade and Alderman Rohini Schreuers first wants to take a different route. “In consultation with Fluvius, I understand there may be a budget for immediate repairs.”

Landscape Park: During the May municipal council, the participation in the ‘Hart van Haspengau’ landscape park was rejected by the majority and the opposition. Strange, as the CD&V Council of Aldermen had already approved the participation. And now at the request of the opposition, this item was once again on the agenda for approval. “Maybe we made a negative assessment of the project a long time ago,” said Kevin Oyen, leader of the Vooruit party. Mayor Defarme (CD&V) eventually requested not to vote, but to wait until September. He wants to consult VOKA and Boerenbond first. But is it possible to join in September? The Tyne Reservoirs of the Regional Landscape Haspengau and Voeren, who had come earlier to give further clarifications, were also unable to answer this. Nevertheless, the Full Council agreed to put the issue on the agenda for a third time in September.