Local Council. Weeds at Riemst Cemetery: “Nothing prevents you from bringing your shovel” (Riemst)

Tasks ‘Think, Eat, Buy, Local’: As in previous years, the city council is looking to promote local business with the summer campaign ‘Think, Eat, Buy Local’. “We are allocating 25,000 euros for this,” says Joël L’Hoest (CD&V) Alderman of the Economy. The promotion is now running again in the summer months and the savings card is used. With every purchase or spend of 5 euros, customers receive a stamp and with a savings card complete with 10 stamps, they Compete for prizes. There are two draws: one on 31 July and another on 4 September, with three main prizes of 2,500, 1,000 and 500 euros respectively. In addition, a prize of 50 euros for each participating trader The council unanimously approved the motion.

Funeral Legacy: In Within the framework of the management and reevaluation of several cemeteries, an inventory will be drawn up of all graves near the municipality that have a significant historical heritage value. “It belongs to an assignment to non-conserved cemeteries and cemeteries. The older cemeteries of Millen, Genoelselderen, Membruggen, Giechen and Valijtingen are not included here because they have already been invented and because these cemeteries are located within the boundaries of the village. has been preserved as visible. The assignments fall within: the non-preserved old cemeteries around the church of Val-Meer, Herderen, Riemst, Vonhoven and Zuesen. There, historical, folkloric, socio-cultural, architectural and artistic value All monuments with gravestones have been invented. This will also happen in the smaller cemeteries of Kanne, Zussen, Zichen and Riemst and the more recent cemeteries of Membruggen, Millen, Val-Meer and Vlijtingen. Local history circles will be involved in the design and we will go public with the results. will engage the population during the activity. Listed graves for which there is no concession will subsequently be maintained by the municipality and protected for at least 50 years,” says Alderman Peter Niven (CD&V). The contract is estimated at 50,000 Euros and the whole council agrees to the specifications.

Cemetery Group: In an additional item on the agenda, Councilor Matthew Klaren (Open Vld) proposed the establishment of a ‘cemetery group’ of volunteers who – providing the necessary municipal facilities – are responsible for the maintenance of the cemetery in Vlijtingen. “There are citizens who want to do this and we can hardly forbid a hand, can we?” He said. The competent Alderman L’Hoest saw it differently: “Since we are no longer allowed to use sprays and weed management is done by incineration, we call a specialized company. Quick maintenance is required even in the current weather conditions. This is what is happening. Well, there are many risks involved in working with volunteers: what about damage, possible accidents, insurance, materials… No, we try to stick to the existing system. But nothing prevents you from bringing your spade and digging weeds over the graves of your loved ones. Clarren thought this comment was unlikely and decided: “You are a vessel of malice.” The majority of the council ultimately agreed with Clarren’s proposal. voted against.