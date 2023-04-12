Location, dates and classified teams

With most leagues reaching the end of the Spring SplitIt’s time to prepare for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023). Little by little we are getting to know the different details of this expected international event, which has received different changes in relation to what we were used to. As the weeks progress, we get to know all the teams that will be part of this great competition and that they will try to bring the first international trophy of the year to their respective regions.

In order to be prepared for this MSI 2023, we are going to reveal all the details of it. Format, equipment, location and dates where the tournament will be held.

MSI 2023: Dates and venue

From Riot Games they have already offered the main details about the MSI 2023. The first thing will be to wait for all the big leagues in the world to finish. In this way we will know all the participants of the tournament. After a few weeks off, this MSI 2023 will start.

will be next may 2 and Riot Games has set the day to end it 25 of the same month. In 23 days we will experience a series of more than interesting matches, especially considering that teams like Gen.G either T1the two finalists of the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK).

According to the information revealed, the MSI 2023 will be played on the Kingdom United. London It will be the main venue of the event. The matches will be played, specifically, in the Copper Box Arenaa place that has a capacity for 7,500 people.

MSI 2023: Format

Regarding the format, we will find two different phases. The first will be play-ins in which 8 teams divided into two groups will participate and the matches will not be in a league format but will go directly to a bracket. Each series will be best of 3 and from here three teams will come out, two of the normal format and one of a Last Chance Qualifier that the losers of the final of Group A and Group B will play.

After this it will start Bracket Stage, where we will also meet 8 teams. This time we are facing a double elimination format where all teams will have a second chance if they lose their first series. The best of five will be played.. The final will be contested between the team that has won all of its best-of-five for the side of the Winners and whoever manages to advance through it losers until the end.

MSI 2023: Teams Ranked

At the moment we know that the four major leagues, LCK, LPL, LEC and LCS They will have two representative teams. Some are already classified, so little by little we already know all the members of this MSI 2023.

play-in

China –> JD Gaming (could go to Bracket Stage) / Bilibili Gaming (could go to Bracket Stage)

–> (could go to Bracket Stage) / (could go to Bracket Stage) EMEA –> G2 Esports (could go to Bracket Stage)

–> (could go to Bracket Stage) NA –> Golden Guardians

–> PCS –> psg heel

–> Vietnam –> Still to be decided

–> Still to be decided Japan –> Still to be decided

–> Still to be decided LATAM –> Still to be decided

–> Still to be decided Brazil –> Still to be decided

Bracket Stage

Korea –> Gen.G / T1

–> / China –> Still to be decided

–> Still to be decided EMEA –> Still to be decided

–> Still to be decided NA –> Cloud9

–> Cloud9 classifieds of play-in –> Winner of Group A / Winner of Group B / Winner of Last Chance Qualifier

