LOCK//IN: Semifinal days, times and matches

The LOCK//IN semifinals are just around the corner and at CodigoEsports we bring you the match schedules.

After two weeks of competition, the largest international tournament in Valorant history will soon come to a close. This Thursday, the LOCK//IN semifinals and here at CodigoEsports we bring you the matches, schedules and where to watch the matches. In addition, the Grand Final will take place on Sunday, where a champion will lift the title in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On February 13, 32 teams They came to South America to compete in the biggest tournament in Valorant history. After playing several phases of the Alpha and Omega Bracket, so only 4 of them remain in contention for the title. As we know, Latin America was left without representatives after the elimination of Leviatan against Na’Vi on Monday. In any case, the LOCK//IN brings some Semifinals that promise to be exciting and here we bring you the schedules and all the information so you don’t miss the action.

Thursday, March 2 DRX vs LOUD // 12:00 /12:00 /14:00

In the first duel of the Semifinals, we will have LOUDwho is playing as a local, being measured before DRX. For their part, the Brazilians come from eliminating Gen.G, KCorp and lastly to NRG. Meanwhile, the Korean squad did the same, beating BBL Esports, Cloud9 and Talon Esports. It should be noted that these two teams have a previous confrontationwhich occurred in the Champions 2022 and that culminated in a 2-0 victory for LOUD. Although the Brazilian team presents some changes since that time, DRX has the same 5 players that played that match.

Friday, March 3 Na’Vi vs Fnatic // 12:00 /12:00 /14:00

The next day, it will be the turn of Na’Vi and Fnatic, in the EMEA squad matchup. Starting with the “Orange and Black”, it must be said that they have been holding a tournament that scares anyone. In past rounds he left on the way to Sentinels, FURY and 100 Thieves, all by 2-0. However, his rivals are not far behind, since Na’Vi left on the way to KRÜ, Team Secret and Leviathan, also by 2-0 to all. As in the other semifinal, these teams have a previous history, at least among their players. This is because Fnatic’s roster was measured on several occasions against the FPX of ANGE1, Zyppan, Shao and SUYGETSU, now Na’Vi players.

In short, the moment of truth is approaching and soon we will know the two finalists who will fight for the LOCK//IN title. If you want to follow all the action of the semifinals, you can do it through the following link. Remember that there will also be a special drop for those who tune in to the final, so don’t forget to watch it!