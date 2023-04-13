Loewe launches a Minecraft-inspired clothing collection to make you feel like you’re in the game

loewea well-known clothing brand, has launched a new collection that has generated great expectations among lovers and players of Minecraft.

The collection has no connection to Microsoft, but it is inspired by pixel art. Therefore, you will not find the faces of characters like Steve or Creepers on the available products. The only similarity to Microsoft games is the feeling of being inside an 8-bit and 16-bit game.

Although sales have just started, some fashion enthusiasts have already seen these pieces before. Loewe presented the line on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in October last year. But, because gamers follow gaming news websites, they only found out about the release recently.

It is relevant to mention that clothing has a high price compared to other associations between fashion brands and video games. The coat, for example, costs $2,500.

However, that coat isn’t even the most expensive item they’ve put up for sale. That’s because the Minecraft-style bag costs $3,400. The collection still has other products such as pants valued at $2,500a t-shirt valued at $1,850 and much more.

If you are interested in learning more about the collection, you can do CLICK HERE. There they show all the details about products that are clearly inspired by both Minecraft and 8 and 16-bit games.