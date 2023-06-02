Loft in monumental ferry house for sale: living in Westend along the Schoten Canal (Schöten)

Westende, not coincidentally named after a seaside resort on the Belgian coast, is exactly one hundred years old. Along with the ‘neighbours’ and Wenduin, which were built in mirror image, it is the only ferry house to have been retained along the Shoten Canal. All other cafe-hotels, where the townspeople flocked in thickets at the beginning of the last century to stroll along the dam and take a refreshing dip in the water, have been demolished or renovated beyond recognition. This applies to De Duikler and Zomerlust among others.

Pints ​​and prawn croquettes have long ceased to be served on the spacious terrace of Schottens Westend. The hotel beds were replaced with bedrooms for permanent residents. Because for several decades now, the restored Ferry House has served as a special place for permanent residence.

The previous municipal council once planned to convert it into homes for the elderly, but luckily it was shelved thanks to the then urban planner Karen Giesen. She opened up about the charming memories of the Shoten seaside town on Heritage Day and then started a security process for the village scene. The appearance of the ferry houses has not changed since 1998.

The time of Shoten Bad, when Westend was still a café-hotel with many bathers. , © Image Bank Shoten

contemporary interior

Each floor was sold separately and resolved after the renovation. The ground floor of Westende came into the hands of Claire Slabink (76) 21 years ago, who at the time ran the plastics company Horizont in the Deuzeld district with her ex-husband. “It’s great living here”, Claire shows us her impressive loft overlooking the canal. She is clearly a woman with good taste, as her 198 square meter apartment is beautifully furnished and decorated in a contemporary style.

The wooden floor in Iroko wood is just one of the eye-catchers. A separate small entrance hall in the otherwise continuous large space was demarcated with glass. There is also a bedroom and office at the back. The incidence of light thanks to the wide windows of the facade is spectacular. The terrace covered by a stained glass canopy is large enough to host a tennis match. Claire has a garden on either side of Ferry House. Two parking spaces are hidden in the basement, accessible by elevator.

The view from the kitchen, which was incorporated into the main room of the loft. , © RR

asking price

“The light, the peace, the greenery and the water. How I loved living here”, tears well up in Clare’s eyes as she tours what is still her own and cherished piece of Scottish heritage. But that chapter is coming to an end soon as she prefers not to elaborate. Westend’s ground floor apartment is for sale from this week. The asking price is 685,000 Euros. Not a little, but after one visit it becomes clear why.

“I hope this apartment, which I’ve taken such good care of, ends up in good hands. The house is ideal for a couple, but a small family with one child would be happy here too. She doesn’t know yet that Claire’s Where is the future? Betty Pascale Moriau, among others, is looking for a space in Shoten that can compete to some extent with the Westend loft.

Immo broker Xavier Van Roy of VB Partners also says that the historic catering destination of the Ferry House in Heikantstraat is not an option. Residential work should be given priority.

Heikantstraat 160 in Vierhuis Westende, Schotten. www.vbpartners.be

Clary and daughter Pascal on the very spacious terrace overlooking the canal. , © JAA

Talk about a huge terrace. , © RR

