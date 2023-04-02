Logan Lerman says he’s not old enough to play Poseidon on the show

The actor, who starred as Percy in the original films, said he would not be casting himself in the role.

Logan Lerman (“Hunters”) is throwing a cold shower on some fans who expect the actor to participate in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, a new Disney+ series that arrives in 2024 on the streaming service.

The actor, who starred in the original films, was chosen by fans to play the father of percy, Poseidonhowever, Lerman said he was not old enough to take on the role.

“People ask me all the time if I’m going to play Poseidon, and I’m like, ‘Am I old enough to play Poseidon?’”he told Esquire. “I don’t think I’m old enough! I wouldn’t have cast myself in this role if I were part of the creative team. I don’t know, this is all hypothetical so I have no idea.”, revealed.

“I don’t think I’m the right person for this anyway”he said of the role. “I don’t even know if it’s interesting to me either, in terms of: I don’t even know what it would be. But there’s not a secret waiting to be announced or anything like that. I get asked about this a lot and I hate to let the fans down and say, ‘No, I don’t know anything, and I’m not involved,’ but that’s the truth.”revealed.

Even so, Lerman stated that he is looking forward to the next adaptation of the beloved book series, which will feature Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries It is Aryan Simhadri like the mythical trio previously interpreted by Lerman, Alexandra Daddario (“True Detective”) and Brandon T Jackson (“Grandma…Zone 3: Like Father, Like Son”).

“There are so many things I just don’t know about this project”he added. “But what I do know is that Rick Riordan is doing it, and that’s really cool for fans of the Percy Jackson series. I’m excited for these fans to have that version of the story and see what they do with it.”finished.

With no set date, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” should arrive in the Disney+ catalog in early 2024.

