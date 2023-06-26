Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed: review in a nutshell

Our hopes were very high for the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed, as the original Logitech Pro X Lightspeed is still a great gaming headset three years after launch. The headphones have been completely updated both inside and out to deliver the best possible sound in a sleek, minimalist design.

Plus, while the original’s retail price has dropped sharply, the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed’s suggested retail price certainly isn’t in every gamer’s budget. The question now is whether it is worth that price or whether it is better to get the original at a lower price.

(Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy)

First off, the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed is 40 grams lighter than its predecessor. Combine this with a minimalist design without unnecessary RGB, a detachable microphone, and Bluetooth connectivity, and you’ve got a gaming headset that you can easily carry in your backpack as headphones.

Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed (PS4) for €269 at Amazon Netherlands (NL)

I tested the headphones myself when the temperature outside was over 30 degrees and in our apartment it was a very unpleasant 28 degrees. Even in this temperature, I didn’t feel oppressive, stuffy or hot during long gaming sessions. I could easily play games for hours on end without turning off the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed because my head hurt.

image 1 Or 2 (Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy)

Both the earcups and the headband are made of soft leatherette. If you sweat easily while gaming (or in general), Logitech will give you a second set of cloth ear cushions. The headband was also snug enough on my head that the headphones stayed in place without giving me a headache.

image 1 Or 3 (Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy)

There are major upgrades inside too, mainly with the drivers. Logitech has designed its own Pro-G graphene audio drivers, each with a 90% graphene diaphragm. The simple explanation is that it is superior to the Mylar diaphragm that most gaming headsets use, as it is stiffer and lighter, allowing for more accurate reproduction of sound waves.

It sounds great not only in theory, but also in practice. The Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed truly brings you more accurate and detailed sound for the ultimate immersive experience. The biggest problem with the original Logitech Pro X Lightspeed was its sound quality, which featured dim mids and lows. Logitech has solved it neatly here.

(Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy)

The Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed manages to display all the sounds separately. During a match win in the MOBA Smite, the background music and my opponent’s attacks still allowed me to hear other opponents’ footsteps in the jungle. I saw the same thing in Overwatch. Even during the most intense team fights, I could hear if someone from the side wanted to sneak attack. Thanks to DTX Spatial Sound, I also clearly heard where sounds were coming from so I could take targeted actions.

Finally, DTS X Spatial Sound is surprisingly good for music thanks to the Super Stereo mode. With both Kylie Minogue’s Padam and Doja Cat’s Boss B*tch crooning, that mode made me feel like I was in a concert hall and not my overly heated home office.

image 1 Or 2 (Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy)

The microphone also has sufficient volume. While it doesn’t sound the brightest and even loses some definition compared to the original Logitech Pro X Lightspeed, it comes through loud and clear. Background noise is also well eliminated. Since this is a Blue-enabled microphone, you need to be careful with the Logitech G Hub as the sound from the microphone can get distorted quickly. If you decide to go into the app and use BlueVoice, you should take plenty of time to get all the settings right.

Coming to the G Hub app, there are tons of customization options, as well as game-specific presets. The Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed already sounds great without adjustments, but don’t forget that you have access to settings like five-band EQ, surround sound, and game presets. It also looks like the headset works (surprise!) better with Windows 10 than Windows 11. Whereas on windows 10 I could quickly adjust the volume with the volume wheel on the headset, in windows 11 that didn’t want to work. In addition, in Windows 11 the microphone was recognized in Microsoft Teams, but not by Slack, Google Meet, or Chime. By the way, I mainly blame Microsoft here, not Logitech, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Lastly, 50 hours of battery life is fine and what you really get. You can also set how long it takes for the headphones to go to sleep (1, 2, 5, 10, 15 or 30 minutes) in the G Hub so they don’t stay on unnecessarily. By the way, you can continue to use the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed while charging it with a USB-C cable.

Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed: Price and availability

Suggested Retail Price of €269

Available now at Logitech G and retailers

With a suggested retail price of €269, the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed is more expensive than many other gaming headsets on the market. It’s also more expensive than the original Logitech Pro X Lightspeed, though that’s not surprising given the general price hikes this year.

Compared to the best wireless gaming headsets available in the market, it is in the upper mid-range segment. There are several more expensive options such as the SteelSeries Arctic Nova Pro Wireless and the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. Of course, there are also cheaper options like the Corsair HS55 Wireless and the Corsair HS80 RGB.

With its new drivers, great soundstage, clear apps, and comfortable fit, this is undoubtedly one of the premium headsets out there. You get a lot for your money here.

Value for money score: 4 / 5

Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed: Specifications

(Image credit: Future/Michelle Rae Uy)

Swipe to scroll horizontally connectivity 2.4GHz Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Cable platform PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Mobile MIC detachable 6mm cardioid mic surround sound DTS Headphone: X 2.0 weight 345 grams

Should you buy the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed?

Swipe to scroll horizontally value quality Although you get top-notch sound and plenty of features, it doesn’t fit every budget. 4/5 design A minimal, sleek and above all comfortable design. 5/5 Display DTX Spatial Sound performs excellently and the overall sound quality is good enough for music. 4.5/5 final score An excellent (but more expensive) successor with better audio. 4.5/5

Buy it if…

Don’t buy it if…