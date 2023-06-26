logitech pro x2 lightspeed review

Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed: review in a nutshell

Our hopes were very high for the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed, as the original Logitech Pro X Lightspeed is still a great gaming headset three years after launch. The headphones have been completely updated both inside and out to deliver the best possible sound in a sleek, minimalist design.

Plus, while the original’s retail price has dropped sharply, the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed’s suggested retail price certainly isn’t in every gamer’s budget. The question now is whether it is worth that price or whether it is better to get the original at a lower price.

First off, the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed is 40 grams lighter than its predecessor. Combine this with a minimalist design without unnecessary RGB, a detachable microphone, and Bluetooth connectivity, and you’ve got a gaming headset that you can easily carry in your backpack as headphones.

