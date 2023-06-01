Lokeren’s dancers conquer Europe: DIOP achieves 15 podium places and 7 gold medals (Lokkeren)

The dance school Dance is Our Passion (DIOP) from Lokeren, Waasmünster and Lokristi achieved no less than 15 podium positions at the European Championships in Kalker, Germany. There were no less than 7 gold medals.

“More than 55 dance schools from all over Europe participated in the solo, duet and group categories. Our goal was to do better than last year when we were on the podium 7 times. But the success turned out to be huge. We managed to finish in the top three at least. Reached less than 15 times, we never dared to even dream about it. All DIOP competition groups managed to achieve a podium position, ”says Björn de Wilder, a proud dance school DIOP

As if there was a gold medal for Van Cauvenbergh (singles U13), Helen Vangenechten (singles U15), Ine Reckbosch (singles U18), Helen Vangenechten and Anoeck Van Cauvenbergh (doubles U18), Team U15, Team Just Juniors, Team U18 JustTeens and . Just Juniors Crew.

Also Lor Gourlier, Elise Strube, pair Lili Beekman and Mane Van Couenberg and pair Ilke Vangenechten and Frei de Hirt (only in second place) and pair Noir Castelin and Phebe T’Jampens, pair Elise Strube and Ine Rickbosch, the group U18 JT Crew and the group U13 JustMini (all third place) were on the podium.