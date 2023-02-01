LoL: A small change for Riot, a big change for the community

Over the years, League of Legends has changed tremendously in terms of graphics, gameplay, and user interfaces. Champion Select has undergone several makeovers in over a decade, the biggest of which took place in 2017. It is this version that is still currently on the client.

The interface had been renewed and filters by position (and no longer by class) had been added. However, some summoners believe that improvements can still be made, and do not hesitate to share their ideas on the most famous community forum, Reddit.

A small improvement that will cheer many summoners

The idea proposed by VBaus is devilishly simple but very interesting: “I wish there was a Random Skin button, as some champions have a lot of skins and I would like some random variation. I usually move one skin to the right each new game, but some champions have too many skins, so jumping between your 2 or 3 MF skins, Ezreal, Ashe, Lux, Ryze or Blitz, is very annoying. Hiding the ones you don’t have would be nice.”

Admittedly, on paper, the improvement seems minimal, but it would make life a bit easier for players. The player also pointed out that some characters, many of them always get the meme that they will get another look, have an infinite number of skins. With a number of champions that have 15 or more skins, like Lux, Ezreal, and Miss Fortune, it would make a lot of sense for the developers to implement this change. This would add to the champ select phase, which usually lasts a few minutes and isn’t the most exciting.

Regarding the option of “hide the masks you don’t have”it would allow you to review more quickly the ones you have in your inventory -but you would also do without admiring the ones that you will never be able to obtain because they are not available at any time. This feature may not be liked by Riot Games as previews can be seen as advertisements for them and therefore push you to buy them (or at least tempt you).

Of course, these would be functions that you could activate/deactivate at will. Therefore, you can always, if you wish, have access to all aspects and even fall in love with one of them at the last moment.