LoL: According to the players, this function is the most useless of League of Legends

Throughout these 13 years, there are summoner spells or items that they can be categorized as ‘useless’ in League of Legends. In these we could include the summoner spell Ariseswhich gave bonus AP and bonus attack speed for 12 seconds, but never quite found its place in a metagame, or the Cloak and Dagger item, that provided attack speed, crit rate, and tenacity, and was never very effective. However, the feature that many consider to be the most useless in the gameor is not even present in the Rift or in the various game modes, but before from the beginning of the games.

a useless button

He button that received the title of the most useless button in the game is the one that allows you to reject a game. Specifically, pressing it does not change anything, since you will still have to wait for that countdown bar to end before you can return to the menus. Many gamers wonder why it still exists, since its only function seems to be to troll people who miss clicking on it. It could be helpful if the game invite was canceled instantly and all players ended up in the menus before this time is up.

Therefore, the only usefulness of the button seems to be to allow certain people to troll a bit, knowing that they have lost several other players a few seconds. However, this button has not always worked like this.

Taking a look back in time

Veteran gamers remember a time when this button worked just fine, and if you clicked on it, the invitation was canceled automatically and instantly for all. If this has changed, it is at the will of Riot Games. The purpose behind this change, and the current mandatory wait, is to remove all players who don’t want to play and afk from the queue at once. By letting time pass, if multiple players want to decline the invite, they all have time to do so, rather than having to wait for a new process to finally come out of the queue. This also prevents players who want to start the game from having five processes before the champion select screen appears.

It should be noted that the operation of the game changes at one point. For the first few seasons, being AFK didn’t get you out of the queue, but into the game, while you locked down a random champion. So it was possible to walk away from PC forgetting to quit the queue, before coming back ten minutes later and realizing you had to play the map with Tryndamere support, while level 1 at 6 minutes into the game. If finally the changes made by Riot Games seem quite positive, it is still logical wondering why the button was not removedsince there is no longer any difference between rejecting a game and doing nothing during that period of time in which the Game Found interface will appear.