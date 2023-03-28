LoL: Akali and Xayah skins among the offers

Akali K/DA ALL OUT is one of the few skins that will be discounted in League of Legends this week.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Akali K/DA ALL OUT and Xayah Cosmic Dusk, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, are at their reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.

In addition, Haunted Senna, Sona Pentakill III: Lost Chapter, Vex Empyrean, Haunted Neeko and Jarvan IV Commando along with more cosmetics are also discounted.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Below is the list of skins that you will find on sale from March 27 to April 2.

ASPECT REGULAR PRICE (RP) DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
Haunted Senna 1350 975
Amumu Knight Errant 750 337
Xayah Cosmic Dusk 1350 742
Sona Pentakill III: Lost Chapter 1350 877
Akali K/DA ALL OUT 1350 675
Rammus Metallic 975 585
Buccaneer Tristana 520 208
Vex Empyrean 1350 975
Jarvan IV Commando 520 286
Garen Demacia Vice 1350 877
Jhin the Outlaw 1350 540
Trundle Horror Night 1350 975
Haunted Neeko 1350 975
The Macho World 1350 607
Aatrox Odyssey 1350 742

CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of March 27-April 2.

CHAMPION REGULAR PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
Kled 975 390
Lucian 880 440
viego 975 487
Zack 880 484
Veigar 975 321

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the client’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends client.

