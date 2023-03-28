LoL: Akali and Xayah skins among the offers

Akali K/DA ALL OUT is one of the few skins that will be discounted in League of Legends this week.
In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Akali K/DA ALL OUT and Xayah Cosmic Dusk, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, are at their reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.
In addition, Haunted Senna, Sona Pentakill III: Lost Chapter, Vex Empyrean, Haunted Neeko and Jarvan IV Commando along with more cosmetics are also discounted.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE
Below is the list of skins that you will find on sale from March 27 to April 2.
|ASPECT
|REGULAR PRICE (RP)
|DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
|Haunted Senna
|1350
|975
|Amumu Knight Errant
|750
|337
|Xayah Cosmic Dusk
|1350
|742
|Sona Pentakill III: Lost Chapter
|1350
|877
|Akali K/DA ALL OUT
|1350
|675
|Rammus Metallic
|975
|585
|Buccaneer Tristana
|520
|208
|Vex Empyrean
|1350
|975
|Jarvan IV Commando
|520
|286
|Garen Demacia Vice
|1350
|877
|Jhin the Outlaw
|1350
|540
|Trundle Horror Night
|1350
|975
|Haunted Neeko
|1350
|975
|The Macho World
|1350
|607
|Aatrox Odyssey
|1350
|742
CHAMPIONS ON SALE
In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of March 27-April 2.
|CHAMPION
|REGULAR PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
|Kled
|975
|390
|Lucian
|880
|440
|viego
|975
|487
|Zack
|880
|484
|Veigar
|975
|321
*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the client’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends client.