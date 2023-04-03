LoL: All G2 players have changed their name in SoloQ with a clear message to T1

Photo: LoL Esports

We do not yet know the list of all the participants of the M: YES of this year’s League of Legends being held in London, but we are sure that there will be high-quality teams. As one of the novelties, for the first time in history, there will also be two representatives of the “major” regions, such as the LCK, LPL, LCS and LEC.

G2 Esports was the first team to secure their pass, after beating MAD Lions in the final of the Winter Split of LEC. The samurai want to talk about and give the bell again, although there is already a clear contender for the title such as T1 that will seek to make up for the two lost international finals. We don’t know if this will be effective, but all G2 players have changed name in SoloQto generate that trash talk preview and warm up the atmosphere in the face of these possible duels with the current finalist from South Korea.

The new names of the G2 Esports player accounts in League of Legends

In G2 EsportsThere is a good atmosphere among the players. They spend a lot of time together, in the game but also outside. It seems that meeting in BrokenBlade’s room to watch Japanese anime has even become a recurring date. To ‘troll’ T1, all members have changed their SoloQ account name:

BrokenBlade : Zeus Slayer

Yike: Oner Slayer

Caps: Faker Slayer

hans sama : Gumayusi Slayer

mikyx:Keria Slayer

The psychological game has already begun, and although the South Koreans may not be affected by it, this kind of thing is quite striking and funny for the team’s fan base.

G2 Esports already beat T1 at MSI and Vistalegre

T1 is and will be a feared team throughout its history as an organization, but G2 Esports managed to give the machada against Faker’s team in 2019, twice. In the first place, in the MSI, in which he was proclaimed champion after defeating T1 3-2 in the semis and in Madrid 3-1 in a semifinal that the Hispanic community of League of Legends will always remember. In addition to these victories, G2 Esports has a recent history of best-of-five victories against South Korean teams:

3-0 against Gen.G (Worlds 2020)

3-1 against Damwon Gaming (Worlds 2019)

3-1 against SKT (Worlds 2019)

3-2 against SKT (MSI 2019)

Despite the fact that in recent years the European region has not come as a surprise, we know that Western players tend to be very passionate and grow with the support of the European public. We’ll see if this gives them wings and they manage to surprise in this first major international tournament of 2023.