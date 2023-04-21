LoL: Announced the changes to Kayle that will arrive in Patch 13.9

Riot Games champions are constantly on the move. Every two weeks, several characters improve or worsen their basic statistics, and to this we must add the reworks, arrivals of new characters or changes in Dragons, buffs or neutral monsters. After his rework four years ago in League of Legends, Kayle hadn’t managed to be as effective in the competitive meta, and the changes they propose could give you the step you need.

We know these settings thanks to Riot August, Lead champion designer of the MOBA and creator of champions like Bel’Veth, Zeri, Jinx or Kayle herself who has published this information on her Twitter account. Below we explain the changes that will be made to both her E hers and her ult with the aim of taking her a step further as champion. To the information of August we must also add that of Spideraxe

The changes that Kayle will receive in Patch 13.9

Base Stats

Attack Speed ​​Scaling: 0.667 to 0.658

Passive Divine Ascent

Damage per wave: 15-35 based on level of [E] to 26-40 (levels 11-18)

Wave Scaling: 25% AP to 20% AP

Q – Radiant Burst

Slow: 26-50% to 25-45%

E – Purifying Edge

AP On Hit Ratio: 25% to 20%.

Wave Damage Passive: 15-35(e range) to 20-41(lvl 11-18)

R – Divine Verdict

Damage: 200-500 to 200-400

AP Scaling: 80% to 70%

Scaling per base DA: 100% to 90%

Invulnerability duration: 2-3 sec. to 2.5 at all levels

Swords Damage Range: 500 to 675-775

Channeling Duration: 1.5 sec. to 0.5 sec.

Kayle no longer reduces her range when ulting herself.

With these changes, Kayle can be a champion to take into account in the competitive game, but for that we will have to wait a few months, since it arrives in patch 13.9, a version after which the next MSI will be played. Like Kayle, neither Yuumi nor Milio will be available on this server for the first big international event of 2023.