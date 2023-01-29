LoL: Aurelion Sol Rework is delayed on PBE

The long-awaited rework of Aurelion Sol would arrive on the test server in the next few days, but plans have changed.

The new season of League of Legends brings many new features to the game and one of the most anticipated is the update that the Star Forger will receive. However, fans of the champion will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the character’s new abilities. Since, the Aurelion Sol rework is delayed on the test server.

A couple of weeks ago, the developer showed what the new abilities of Aurelión Sol will be, exciting the entire community. The champion was relegated for several seasons, so the developer decided to update it to modern times, giving it a more suitable kit according to her identity.

Hi there! Due to the tech issues we’ve been facing Aurelion Sol’s gameplay update PBE debut will be delayed. Going to work with devs to try and get videos of his skins from him and maybe some gameplay clips up tomorrow for initial feedback. —Rob Rosa (@RiotKingCobra) January 23, 2023

Rob Rosa, one of Riot’s game producers on the LoL team of champions, public on their social networks that the arrival of the Aurelion Sol rework was delayed on the PBE, due to technical problems. The new Star Forger abilities are expected to be available on the test server in the coming days, ready for release with patch 13.3.

He added that the team is working with the developers to get videos of Aurelion Sol’s skins and new gameplay to share with players possibly starting tomorrow. This with the objective that the community give you the first comments regarding the new changes that the champion will receive.

Since the beginning of the year, the developer has presented different problems not only with its community but also internally. The wave of criticism for the cinematic of season 13, reduction of its staff and recently was the victim of a hack with social engineering that caused several delays in its different products.