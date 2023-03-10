LoL: Azir does not raise his head despite Riot’s optimism

The adjustments to Azir in patch 13.5 position him as the worst champion in the game right now. But the developers believe that he will improve.

The new League of Legends update added several changes to the champions, giving some an advantage and leaving others behind. However, not all of Riot Games’ plans have worked as Azir’s adjustments are not meeting their goal, although the developer remains optimistic with the Emperor of Shurima.

Azir’s performance in ranked matches is completely different than he does in ranked matches. So for patch 13.5, Riot wanted to apply a series of changes to give it more relevance in SoloQ especially at low levels.

The changes to Azir in League of Legends patch 13.5 have not worked and he ranks with the worst win rate in the game. Currently the Emperor of Shurima has a win rate of 43.43% among players above platinum. In the previous version, the champion was among the low positions with 46%.

With these stats, Azir displaces Yuumi as the worst character in the game. The Magical Kitten manages to climb positions in terms of win rate, thanks to her rework. David “Riot Phreak” Turley, developer of Riot Games spoke about the changes to the Emperor of Shurima and although it is still early to have the complete numbers, he welcomes how the champion is performing.

“Azir’s elite-average bias appears to have fallen to 0.5% from 3.5%. There is still not enough data to have a safe measurement after patch changes. But if it stays that way, it looks like it will give a 4% improvement in his win rate.” explained Riot Phreak on their social networks.