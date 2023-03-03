LoL: Best ADCs of patch 13.4

Here are the best picks you can take to the botlane for the ADC position. Also find out which champions you shouldn’t have on your team.

Marksmen are one of the most important pieces of a team in the League of Legends metagame today. That’s why we’re going to run through some of the best picks you can bring to the bot lane. Here are the best ADCs from patch 13.4.

Based on win percentage in the last two days in Elos above Platinum, karthus, an APC, is the best pick you can have in the bot lane as a source of damage. The Voice of Death reaps a 54.5% winrate, however it is unpopular. In second place is another selection of magical damage, seraphine. The Dreamy Singer has been posting a 53.8% win rate. Finally, completing the podium appears the first ADC, Xayahwho with a high popularity of 19% gets a 52.7% winrate.

A large number of champions appear in the top 10 hypercarrys, those that shine in the last phases of the game thanks to their enormous scaling and that require several items to demonstrate their full power. Round out ADC’s top 10 picks Nilah, Twitch, Ziggs (APC), Kog’Maw, Jinx, Sivir and Tristana. Samira for her part, despite having received a great nerf in the last patch, is the marksman with the highest ban rate with 27.7%.

Best 10 ADC according to League of Graphs.

Finally, Ezreal, Vayne, Lucian, Kalista, and Aphelios are the worst ADC picks which you can take to Summoner’s Rift due to its low win rates, the latter having 46.5%.