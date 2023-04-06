LoL: Best ADCs of patch 13.7

Find out what are the best picks to carry as ADC in League of Legends patch 13.7. We will also tell you which champions not to use in the bot.

League of Legends patch 13.7 arrived and brought lots of changes with the intention of gradually accommodating the meta for the MSI. That’s why we’ll be looking at the best picks you can bot lane to be your team’s main damage source, will there be any changes from the best ADCs from the previous patch? Let’s see it.

As the League of Graphs charts show at levels above Platinum, mages continue to dominate the bot lane as karthus he’s the best option as a botlaner, reaping a massive amount of souls as well as an incredible 54.4% win rate. follows him seraphine who in addition to being a great pick, is a flex pick as he can be found as a bottom laner, support, or midlaner. The Dreamy Singer manages to win 53.8% of her games. Complete the podium Veigarwho in the last patches was benefited with more range but in the last patch 13.7 he received a big nerf in his abilities.

Top 5 ADC Picks According to League Of Graphs

Passing the top 3 of best champions, recurring selections of the bot that are known for being ADCs with large sources of DPS (damage per second) are beginning to appear. They complete the top 10 Nilah, Jinx, Kog’Maw, Twitch, Ashe, Ziggs, and Xayah. We can note that among these champions many of them are hypercarrys, that is, their strongest point is the late game and once they complete some items they will become really unstoppable..

Lastly, we see that some of the picks that are popular in competitive LoL are not great picks for Solo Q. Lucian, Caitlyn, Ezreal, Aphelios and Kalista are the worst champions you can carry in your games as ADC.