LoL: Best ADCs of patch 13.8

Find out what are the best ADCs you can play in the current LoL meta. We also tell you which champions not to use if you want to win.

The relevance of the shooters varies patch by patch, depending on the version we are playing, the botlane is or is not the victory condition. However, when it comes to the late game we always depend on our DPS (Damage per second) being optimal to win the game. It is for this reason that we will see what are the best ADCs that you can take to the Summoner’s Rift of League of Legends.

Also read: LoL: 3 fun bot duos to play

In leagues above Platinum IV, the top pick at the ADC position isn’t exactly a shooter, but rather seraphine He is the one who reigns the botlane in victory percentages, obtaining an astonishing 54.7%. Dreamy Singer dominates as she can easily gain lane pressure as she is also a great weakside, being able to farm comfortably under tower without running any danger. In the second place she appears karthus whoever makes several patches gets high winrate percentages when taken in the marksman position. The Herald of Oblivion has a 53.8% win rate. Completing the podium of best ADCs is Kog’Mawa hypercarry that if it survives online becomes a great threat to its rivals.

Top 5 picks for ADC

Then moving on to the top 10 best ADCs are picks like Ziggs, Veigar, Nilah, Jinx, Twitch, Sivir and Jhin. As we can see mages dominate in the botlane as well as hypercarry champions that ensure us a great late game thanks to their huge scaling, being the strongest threats when they get between 3 and 4 items. It will be necessary to see if these selections adapt to the competitive goal or if they only shine in the solo qualifiers.

Lastly, the worst characters you can select as marksmen are Ezreal, Lucian, Caitlyn, Kalista and Apheliosall of them are below 49.5% winrate and some, like Ezreal and Caitlyn, are highly popular (20.9% and 10.7% popularity, respectively).

Now that you know which picks to use and which ones not to use, take advantage of your time and destroy your opponents in your Solo Q matches.