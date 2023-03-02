LoL: Best bot lane duos in patch 13.4

Don’t know what to play with your duo? Here are some of the best picks you can bring together to the bot lane.

In the current meta, the games are usually defined according to how the bottom lane is doing and that is that the botlane is having a great relevance in the game to the point that whoever has the best ADC and knows how to give it resources, possibly wins the game. That’s why we’ll take a look at the best duos you can bring to League of Legends Summoner’s Rift.

Xayah – Rakan, the most romantic bot lane

One of the strongest duos in the bot lane. Rakan is currently the best champion of the entire game, achieving a 53.1% win rate while Xayah is the best marksman in this meta, sweeping his rivals in the laning phase. With Hurricane Wind and Navori’s Swiftblade you’ll have a powerspike that’s hard to stop on. While not normally a botlane that gains priority, they are currently so strong that you will be able to generate pressure in most matchups.

Seraphine–Senna

Mages have returned to the bot lane as one of the best options to bring with your duo. In this case, Seraphine will be the one who reaps the last blows by farming the waves of minions while Senna will be in charge of sowing her souls to have a great late game. She is a really oppressive botlane in the laning phase but you must have vision of the opposing jungler as you will be easy to gank due to how weak your champions are.

Nilah–Maokai

This is a somewhat peculiar botlane that few players know how to deal with. You might suffer early levels due to Nilah’s low range but once you scale up a bit and Maokai gets Imperial Mandate you will be unstoppable in any 2 vs 2 fight.

Draven – Pyke, the bullies of the bottom lane

A duo that is recurring in the bottom lane and known thanks to its great aggressiveness. The way to play it is very simple: either you destroy your rivals or you are destroyed. You’ll need a great early game having Draven get to redeem his passive and Pyke to not fall behind, but be relevant in every lane he can.

Varus–Ashe

If you like being oppressive online and not letting your rivals farm, this is your answer. Varus and Ashe when paired up in the bot lane can make you suffer a lot. Want to get close to killing a minion? You will have to pay the price of leaving with a large chunk less health. Also at level 6, with the ultimate skills available, they will have a guaranteed kill.