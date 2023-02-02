LoL: Best meta supports

The best meta supports vary patch to patch. Find out which champions to partner your bot lane marksmen with.

Supports vary greatly in each patch and are always one of the most fundamental parts of the team. That’s why we’ll be looking at which are the best performing ADC companions in the bot lane. Will they be the same ones used in competitive League of Legends or is the Solo Q meta different? Let’s see it.

The first to appear is one of those supports that fulfill several functions and that is Taric has been dominating the meta since the previous LoL patch. Valoran’s Shield heals, applies CC, and can make the entire team invulnerable. It is for these reasons that despite his low popularity, he reaps 53.3% wins at levels above Platinum. follows him amumu (52.7% winrate), the mummy who reigns supreme at low levels with his double cast Q and deals hellish damage even though that’s not his role. By last The podium is completed by a surprise in the high elos and it is neither more nor less than blitzcrank (52.5% WR) who recently appeared accompanied by Varus in the Latin American League in the game between Isurus and Team Aze.

League of Graphs Screenshot

The top 10 best supports are completed by Sona, Rell, Zyra, Renata Glasc, Rakan, Soraka and Janna. As we can see, Despite the appearance of champions of engage, the general dominance of the renowned peelers is notorious and that’s why the developers at Riot plan to bring tanky supports like Alistar, Thresh, and Braum back into the meta. We will have to see what it holds in the bottom lane. Meanwhile champions like Heimerdinger or shooters like Ashe are some of the ones that appear the most in the competitive scene.